Celebrate 12 Stays of Christmas with Some of Airbnb's Most Unique Homes in India

New Delhi [India], December 20: The holiday season is here, and there's magic in the air, especially with Christmas around the corner! It's that time of the year when the travel bug bites the hardest. Whether it's the twinkling lights, the festive carols, or the aroma of holiday treats, the excitement of Christmas makes exploring new destinations and stays irresistible. This is a time when families, friends and loved ones come together, often seeking new experiences and creating lasting memories in picturesque destinations.

Embracing this festival spirit, Airbnb Hosts are decking the halls with a special Christmas offer that travellers across India won't want to miss. This Christmas eve (24 December), 12 of the country's most unique Airbnb homes are available at a special price of INR 2512* each.

From the bustling streets of Jaipur to the serene backwaters of Kerala, these unique stays promise an unparalleled holiday experience. Whether it's waking up to the mountains of Manali or enjoying a beachside Christmas in Goa, these cater to every traveller's dream, making it an unforgettable Christmas celebration this year.

"At Airbnb, we believe in making travel experiences unique and accessible," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager, India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. "With this special Christmas offer from our wonderful Host community, we want to spread joy and cheer to travellers across India, allowing them to experience the magic of the holiday season in some of the most unique stays and destinations in the country."

Each of the 12 homes below are available to book for only INR 2512* starting today for an unforgettable Christmas stay on Christmas eve (24 December, 2023, one night only) - fastest fingers first!

To check out the entire list of stays, please visit www.airbnb.com/12staysofchristmas.

Hazel - Romantic Glasshouse Suite@The Pause Project, Goa

Escape to Hazel at The Pause Project, an enchanting space nestled on the edge of the lush forests of Siolim, North Goa. Unwind amidst nature's embrace, where every moment invites you to pause, reflect, and indulge in peaceful reflection. This holiday season, experience the Goan Christmas like a local as the charming holiday spirit adorns the streets of Siolim as you step right out of Hazel.

Hosts Pavika & Siddhartha said, "Our space awaits an enchanting Christmas experience that encapsulates the vibrant festive spirit of Goa. Our first Christmas treat for our guests is a "Christmas in Goa" itinerary aimed at giving our guests an immersive Goan Christmas experience. Hazel's location on the winding lush green street of Vaddy, Siolim at just a short 2-minute ride from the iconic 400 year old St. Anthony Church Siolim, with houses adorned with handcrafted stars, intricate nativity scenes, and the warm glow of fairy lights, create a magical tapestry across Siolim's charming by lanes, that our guests can experience firsthand on their evening stroll down the road. On Christmas eve, as the clock strikes midnight, St. Anthony Church comes alive with melodious Konkani carols, a hallmark of Goan Christmas. And as the midnight mass concludes, we recommend them to linger a little longer in the captivating ambiance of St. Anthony Church, exchange greetings with fellow revellers and maybe even meet travellers from all over the globe promising a night filled with the warmth of Goan hospitality, the taste of Christmas delights, and the joy of making memories that will linger long after the season has passed.

With our personalized Christmas to-do guide for our guests, we recommend they spend their evenings filled with the irresistible aroma of Goan delicacies - be it the sweet bebinca or the spicy rum cake as they navigate through traditional bakeries and 100-year-old cafes serving Christmas goodies, explore eateries hosting festive brunches, and discover hidden Christmas markets. Our Christmas in Goa itinerary includes offbeat gems like Confiteria 31 De Janeiro Bakery in Panjim, one of the oldest bakeries in Goa, and also friends of The Pause Project, where The Pause Project guests can savour complimentary Goan Christmas treats like Dodol, Guava Cheese, Christmas cookies and so much more! It's an invitation to savor every nuance of Goa's unique Yuletide celebration. Amidst the natural charm of our glasshouse spaces that invites the essence of the Goan forest, The Pause Project undergoes a festive makeover to capture the spirit of the holidays. Our dedicated staff orchestrates this transformation, infusing every corner with the magic of the holiday season. Along with a Christmas tree standing tall at the entrance, adorned with the colors of celebration, fairy lights dance gracefully in the lobby, kitchen, and hangout corners, casting a warm and inviting glow that transcends the ordinary. The collective effort aims to create a cozy festive ambiance that resonates throughout the space. Adding a touch of whimsy, our all-female Santa team joyfully welcomes guests on Christmas morning. Stockings filled with delightful treats and their signature smiles await, embodying the heartwarming hospitality of Goan traditions. The goal is to ensure that every nook and cranny exudes the essence of the holiday season, creating a homely space where the spirit of Christmas comes alive. We want our guests to take away the true spirit of Christmas along with the local flavour of Goa - the warmth of hospitality, the joy of shared moments, and the magic of being in a 'surreal home away from home.' In addition to the usual beach visits and party hotspots, we also love to help our guests explore the offbeat side of Goa, steeped in Goa's multicultural traditions and intriguing history. Hazel at The Pause Project offers a chance for our guests to experience a blend of local festivities and personalized experiences, hopefully leaving them with cherished memories of a Goan Christmas and the spirit of the season in their hearts."

Casa Lontano - Farmstay with Pool & Lawn, New Delhi

Escape to a tranquil haven at this charming farmstay, nestled away from the city's hustle and bustle. This serene retreat is a symphony of nature's sounds, offering the perfect countryside getaway. The property features a swimming pool, two large bedrooms, a cosy living room with an open kitchen, making the space feel like a home away from home. This farmstay is a delightful blend of rustic charm and modern convenience, promising a peaceful and rejuvenating experience.

On making sure that the guests at the property have a wonderful experience, Host Tushar said, "We plan to have a Christmas cake for our guests, delivered as a surprise with a welcome note written by me. We also decorate the space with fairy lights and candles and we hope for guests to take away that warm fuzzy feeling and feel right at home by staying true to what Casa Lontano stands for, which is them feeling they took back an ideal and idyllic home away from experience, which has them coming back again."

Sea facing Luxury A Frame with Private Plunge pool, Varkala, Kerala

Discover an unparalleled retreat at this luxurious A-Frame cabin, perched on the edge of a cliff with the Arabian Sea as its majestic backdrop. The highlight is the private plunge pool, elegantly overlooking the vast expanse of the sea, providing an intimate space for relaxation or romantic moments. Inside, the cabin's A-Frame design accentuates a cosy yet luxurious atmosphere, perfectly complementing the awe-inspiring outside views. Ideal for those seeking a serene escape, this property promises an unforgettable experience where the sky meets the sea.

Winter Garden, Jaipur, Rajasthan

The Winter Garden Studio is an artistic and elegant property with mindful corners that are designed with plants, sculptures, and antiques. If you're looking for a calm and serene house, this is the Airbnb for you! Should you need any more persuasion to book this space, don't forget the private terrace hidden with a canopy of greenery that offers just the right amount of solitude for you to catch up on a great read and enjoy the sun on a winter afternoon.

La Belle Vie Naukuchiatal, Bhimtal, Nainital

Nestled in the Lake District and just a few minutes from the gorgeous Naukuchiatal Lake, this Airbnb is the ideal holiday getaway. Inspired by nature, the stay is made with stone and reclaimed wood. The living space gives a very warm feeling while being well-equipped with modern amenities. The beautiful markets, restaurants and other recreational activities like boating, paragliding, hiking, nature walks are available within a walking distance to please the wanderer within.

Whyt-Romantic Glasshouse, Goa

Discover the true dolce far niente at Whyt, The Pause Project. A dreamy escape in North Goa where mornings unfold with coffee, books, and the mesmerising views of a lush, seemingly infinite forest. Imagine waking up to the melodies of chirping birds, sunlight filtering through mangroves, and monkeys enjoying their sunbath as you are sipping on your morning cuppa in your bed. Art from local Goan artists, shelves adorned with books and plants, a cosy reading swing and your private kitchenette evoke a comforting sense of home.

The Granary: wooden cabin on stilts, Coorg, Karnataka

Standing tall on stilts, the Granary is a warm blend of luxury and homeliness. Overlooking the elephant corridor, this Airbnb home is a great place to soak in the true essence of Coorg. The rustic and peaceful charm comes from its unique history, that of it being a 100-year-old granary. It is an intimate space with a beautiful view of the lush coffee estates visible from both the bedroom and balcony, designed to make you feel one with nature.

Casa Serenidade@Duplex Villa, Goa

Experience tranquillity at Casa de Serenidade, a duplex condo in Siolim, North Goa. Revel in stunning 180-degree hill views from the spacious terrace, perfect for sunrise coffee or sunset cocktails. Relax in the condo's pool or explore the Goa beaches, that's just a short drive away. Indulge in nearby chic restaurants for a gourmet experience.

Heritage Home in Kasauli with Four Bedrooms, Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh

Discover the charm of a century-old heritage home in the peaceful cantonment of Kasauli. This quaint retreat features four cosy bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, along with a living room, a reading room, and spacious dining areas. Enjoy the fully equipped kitchen and expansive open spaces. Ideal for birdwatching enthusiasts, this tranquil getaway offers a perfect blend of historical allure and serene relaxation.

The Hakushu Project: A Luxury A-Frame Cabin, Sainj, Himachal Pradesh

Discover Hakushu, a secluded A-frame mountain cottage nestled in an apple orchard in the serene Sainj valley, near Shimla. This minimalist Japanese-inspired retreat offers a tranquil escape with its stunning valley views, private jacuzzi, and cosy fireplace, perfect for couples or small families seeking a peaceful nature getaway.

Luxurious Wooden Attic Suite, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Experience luxury in the lap of nature at Tra - A Boutique Stay, nestled amidst apple orchards with stunning Himalayan views, near Manali. Hosts Kanupriya & Prashant offer a cosy, beautifully decorated cottage with sumptuous in-house dining, blending serene mountain tranquillity with convenient access to the city.

The Artist's Studio, Jaipur

This cosy one-bedroom Airbnb in central Jaipur blends sculptures, paintings, antiques, and quirky furniture for a unique aesthetic. It features a spacious ensuite layout with a private terrace, ideal for unwinding under the evening sky. A perfect choice for solo travellers, small families, or friends, this artistic haven promises a memorable stay.

*Plus applicable taxes and fees.

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed over 1.5 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

