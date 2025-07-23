Celebrate Bonds with Caratly's 18kt Gold Jewellery

NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 23: As Raksha Bandhan approaches, Caratly, the renowned jewellery brand, is delighted to unveil its special Rakhi Jewellery Collection. These beautiful jewellery pieces are made in 18kt gold and natural diamonds start at just Rs. 7,000. They are the perfect way to celebrate the sibling's bond.

This collection offers a unique selection of excellent gifts for sisters, featuring everyday wearable diamond and gold jewellery, and for brothers also, with limited-edition gold and natural diamond rakhis available under Rs. 10,000. Caratly aims to make this Raksha Bandhan truly memorable with gifts that symbolize love, care, and a lifetime of cherished memories.

Founded by Rishika Agarwal, Caratly was born out of a 9-year-old's dream and a legacy of over 50 years in the jewellery business. Inspired with a vision to keep gold and diamond jewellery both aspirational and affordable, we deliver BIS hallmarked 18kt gold and IGI-certified natural diamond pieces. With a store at 9 Elgin Road (Kolkata) and over 3000+ happy clients (in 2 years), today, this brand is an embodiment of ambition, empowerment, and the beauty of everyday elegance rooted in family and authenticity.

Caratly's Raksha Bandhan collection offers elegant, wearable jewellery for sisters under Rs. 30,000, including the Everyday Diamond Pendant, Clubs Diamond Earring, Snowflake Diamond Bracelet, Artful Evil Eye Pendant, Love Heart Charm, Draw Heart Pendant, Butterfly Diamond Necklace, and Heart Pearl Gold Pendant. For brothers, explore our 18kt Gold Rakhi Collection with iconic, wearable keepsakes like the #Bhai Diamond Rakhi, Khanda Gold Rakhi, Om Diamond Rakhi, Floral Diamond Rakhi, Moustache Gold Rakhi, and Magic Tree Rakhi all available with natural diamond options.

Commenting on the occasion, "We are thrilled to offer our customers a way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with special gifts that truly reflect their sentiments," said Rishika Agarwal, Founder of Caratly. "At Caratly, we stand for quality, craftsmanship, and inclusivity. Our goal is to help everyone create wonderful memories during this special festival."

This Rakhi, celebrate love with Caratly | Free gifts with every purchase till 9 Aug

To know more, visit: caratly.in

