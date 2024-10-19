Celebrate Diwali in Style with Exquisite Hampers from Ye Old Bakery and Tiffin by The Claridges New Delhi

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 19: This Diwali, immerse yourself in the spirit of celebration with an exclusive range of curated hampers from Ye Old Bakery and Tiffin by Claridges. Each hamper is meticulously crafted to embody elegance and joy, promising to elevate your Diwali celebrations, making every moment memorable and exquisite.

Available At:

- Ye Old Bakery:

The hampers can be availed through both, walk-in and online orders at Ye Old Bakery.

- Tiffin by Claridges:

The hampers can be availed through online orders only at Tiffin by Claridges.

Dates:

- You can get your hands on the hampers starting from September 15th to November 3rd, 2024.

These hampers are more than just giftsthey're crafted to bring joy, perfectly capturing the spirit of Diwali. Each hamper is a celebration, filled with delightful treats and artisanal goodies. Here is a selection of hampers to choose from:

Mithai Box: This box is a sweet celebration of tradition, featuring a selection of classic Diwali sweets that are perfect for sharing or savoring with family.

Baklava Box: Indulge in layers of rich, buttery baklava that add a touch of elegance and sweetness to your festive gatherings.

Gourmet Treasure Diwali Hamper: Packed with a variety of premium snacks and gourmet delights, this hamper is a delight for your celebrations.

Diwali Extravaganza: This hamper encompasses an amalgamation of chocolates and savory items that are set to elevate your celebrations a notch higher. What's more? The hamper also carries an assortment of candles to add an extra touch of light to your decorations.

Divine Decadence: carrying a myriad of sweets and savory delicacies, this hamper is your perfect pick if you are looking to gift your family and friends a hamper as elegant as your celebrations. From brownies to spaghetti to candle sets, this is your one stop shop for all things festive.

Majestic: Ranging from mithais to roasted dry fruits to olive oil, this hamper will let you and your loved ones indulge in Diwali haven.

Luxury Galore Diwali Hamper: For those who enjoy a touch of extravagance, this hamper is filled with high-end treats and exquisite surprises, making your Diwali truly unforgettable.

Commenting on the hampers, Himanshu Kumar, Hotel Manager, The Claridges New Delhi said, "We are delighted to present our exclusive Diwali hampers, crafted with meticulous care and passion. This year, our hampers embody the true spirit of Diwali, blending traditional flavors with a touch of elegance and luxury. Each hamper is designed to elevate your celebrations, offering an assortment of gourmet delights that bring joy and sophistication to every occasion."

Let these hampers be the highlight of your celebration that add a touch of elegance and make this Diwali truly special with our exclusive hampers. Whether you're sharing this with loved ones or gifting it as a memorable treasure, these hampers are designed to exude luxury and joy to every moment of your celebration.

Claridges Collection, headquartered in New Delhi, owns and operates luxury hotels and resorts in North India. The properties owned and operated by the Group are the iconic- The Claridges, New Delhi, The Nabha Residence, Mussoorie and Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa. With a mission statement- "Excellence, Every day - Delivered with warmth and care by a highly committed and motivated workforce", The Claridges Hotel Group has always strived to lead and become the hotel of first choice for the Domestic and International traveler.

Claridges Collection has always believed that their people are their biggest asset and invests heavily in their team. The Group believes in setting benchmarks in service culture, and is committed to attracting and retaining their customers by providing consistent unparalleled service standards and exceptional Food and Beverage experiences.

