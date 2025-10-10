Celebrate Diwali with Easy EMI Shopping Using the Insta EMI Card: Apply Online

HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Bajaj Markets, a leading financial marketplace is committed to making Diwali shopping convenient and joyful for its users. It enables users to easily apply for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, unlocking easy EMI options across partner stores for convenient and affordable festive shopping. The Insta EMI Card enables consumers to convert their purchases into easy EMIs, making Diwali shopping hassle-free and budget-friendly.

Accepted at over 1.5 lakh partner stores across more than 4,000 cities, the Insta EMI Card lets users shop a vast array of over 1 million products including electronics, appliances, furniture, lifestyle essentials, and morewithout any upfront payment during the festive season. The card offers a pre-approved loan offer amount of up to ₹3 Lakh with flexible repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, empowering shoppers to manage expenses conveniently.

The entire application and approval process is digital, quick, and requires minimal documentation. Bajaj Markets allows seamless access to this card via its website and app, making it easier for consumers to enjoy exclusive EMI offers and spread their festive joy without financial strain.

This Diwali, Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card on Bajaj Markets brings an abundance of choices, enabling customers to shop smart, pay easy EMIs, and celebrate the festival of lights with greater freedom and convenience.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

