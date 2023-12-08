Celebrate Forever Youthful Lips with “Color Luxe” from JUICE Cosmetics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: JUICE Cosmetics has recently unveiled its latest innovation in the world of beauty with the launch of Color Luxe, a mesmerizing range of lip color, at the renowned Cosmoprof India event. This new lip color promises to celebrate forever youthful lips, bringing a revolution to the beauty industry.

What sets Color Luxe apart from the rest is its infusion of Bio-Retinol, a revolutionary ingredient being used for the first time in Indian lip products, courtesy of JUICE Cosmetics. Bio-Retinol not only imparts an ageless glow to the lips but also represents a step forward in cosmetic technology, preserving the natural radiance of lips like never before. JUICE Cosmetics takes pride in crafting products that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also mindful of your well-being.

Color Luxe is formulated with the highest standards in mind – it is free from harmful chemicals and parabens, cruelty-free, and fortified with naturally sourced SPF 15 for added sun protection. This lip color pampers your lips with ultra-hydration, thanks to the inclusion of shea butter and natural moisturizing factors. Embracing the ethos of plant-based beauty, JUICE Cosmetics enriches and secures your lips with ingredients straight from Mother Nature. This results in a lip color that not only enhances your beauty but also aligns with eco-conscious principles.

Speaking at the launch Mr. Jitendra Kamra, Founder and Managing Director, JUICE Cosmetics said, “As a dominant player in the nail category, we now strategically venture into holistic beauty and cosmetics with the launch of ‘Color Luxe', an exciting range of lip color. This marks the beginning of our new initiative, with plans to introduce diverse categories in the future. At JUICE Cosmetics, our commitment lies in crafting Supersafe products that not only enhance beauty but also prioritize the well-being of our mothers, sisters, and daughters.”

Its Super Safe ingredients list reads like a beauty enthusiast’s dream:

Bio Retinol: It Infuses your lips with an ageless glow, Bio Retinol is a key component in Color Luxe.

SPF 15: A rarity in lipsticks, this ingredient provides broad-spectrum sun protection, ensuring your lips stay safe under the sun.

Complete Lip Care: Thanks to ultra-hydration from shea butter and natural moisturizing factors, Color Luxe does not just add color; it cares for your lips.

Transfer-Proof and Waterproof: Designed for the carefree, Color Luxe ensures your lips shine through all occasions without any transfer or fading.

This multitasking lip color goes beyond conventional beauty standards by hydrating, sun-protecting, and adding a youthful glow, all without transferring throughout the day. Color Luxe is available in an enticing range of 18 striking colors, catering to every preference – whether you love the classic reds, playful pinks, subtle nudes, rich browns, or deep plums.

At JUICE Cosmetics, we believe in the power of women’s potential and strive to empower them through our elegant makeup range. Our products are infused with high-quality, multitasking natural ingredients designed to enhance their features. We firmly believe that natural ingredients unlock the true potential of makeup and accentuate a woman’s beauty. Our distribution network covers 21 states and serves over 30,000 retail outlets throughout India, along with a robust online presence that helps us reach even more customers.

You can visit our website https://juicecosmetics.in/ or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/juicecosmetics/ to view the collections.

