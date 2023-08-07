Celebrate Friendship Day with Domino's Campaign #YourBestiesTreat

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 7: Domino's, India's foremost pizza chain, is thrilled to announce its latest campaign, #YourBestiesTreat, a tribute to the ever-evolving world of Gen Z's friendship culture. Embracing the inherent charm of meme culture, Domino's celebrates the cherished moments shared with friends over a scrumptious pizza, and the role of memes in immortalizing these fun-filled memories.

In today's digitally connected world, memes have become an intrinsic part of Gen Z's daily lives, functioning as their unique love language of friendship. Understanding the significance of these quirky visuals, Domino's campaign #YourBestiesTreat sets out to reveal the delightful blend of pizza and memes, showcasing how these seemingly unrelated entities create the perfect recipe for an unforgettable bonding experience.

"At Domino's, we believe in more than just serving pizza; we strive to foster connections and create moments of joy," said Sandeep Anand, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Domino’s India. "With the #YourBestiesTreat campaign, we celebrate the art of friendship and how Gen Z's love for memes has become the glue that holds their bonds together. Domino's has been a witness to countless laughter-filled gatherings, where our pizza acts as the catalyst for unforgettable memories. We are excited to pay homage to this unique friendship culture and the role memes play in immortalizing those cherished moments."

The campaign will feature a series of engaging meme contests, where participants can showcase their wit and humour while reminiscing about their favourite moments shared over a Domino's pizza. Prizes, including exclusive pizza vouchers and meme-inspired merchandise, will be up for grabs for those who participate.

To further amplify the campaign's reach and celebrate the Gen Z spirit, Domino's has partnered with popular social media influencers and meme creators who have amassed a massive following by mastering the art of meme culture. These influencers will curate exclusive meme content that showcases the delightful blend of pizza and friendship, resonating with audiences across various social media platforms. The brand is also giving away FREE PIZZAS for an entire year to select few people and their besties, if they order from Domino’s app during the friendship weekend.

Join Domino's in celebrating the love language of friendship with #YourBestiesTreat.

To stay updated on the campaign's activities, follow Domino's official social media channel www.instagram.com/dominos_india and the hashtag #YourBestiesTreat.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (NSE, BSE: JUBLFOOD) is India’s largest foodservice company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Incorporated in 1995, the Company holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. In India, it has a strong and extensive network of 1,838 Domino’s stores across 394 cities. In Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the Company operates through its wholly-owned owned subsidiaries which currently has 50 and 20 stores respectively. Jubilant FoodWorks also enjoys exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin’ restaurants in India and Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The Company currently operates 21 Dunkin’ restaurants across six Indian cities and 17 Popeyes restaurants in four cities.

In 2019, Jubilant FoodWorks launched its first owned-restaurant brand ‘Hong’s Kitchen’ in the Chinese cuisine segment which now has 15 stores across three cities.

Note: All store counts as on June 30, 2023.

Website: www.jubilantfoodworks.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor