Celebrate Friendship’s Day with Kingston Technology: Perfect Tech Gifts for Your Bestie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1:This Friendship's Day, celebrate the bond that matters most with Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions. Whether your best friend is a passionate gamer, an avid traveler, or a creative content maker, Kingston has the perfect gift to match their vibe. From high-performance storage to reliable memory solutions, explore a range of exciting options that make thoughtful, practical gifts.

Let Kingston be part of your Friendship's Day celebration with tech they'll truly appreciate.

For your Gamer BFF:

Level up your Friendship's Day gift with something they'll actually use—speed, power, and zero lag. Kingston FURY memory and SSDs are built for peak gaming performance, making them the ultimate upgrade for your favorite co-op partner. Because real friends don't let friends play with slow gear.

Kingston FURY Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Delight your friend with the Kingston FURY Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, designed for gamers and power users seeking maximum performance. It eliminates storage bottlenecks and drastically reduces load times, making it perfect for intense gaming, editing, and heavy workflows.

With up to 14,800/14,000MB/s read/write speeds

Leveraging the latest PCIe Gen5 x 4 controller and 3D TLC NAND

Available in capacities from 1024GB, 2048GB and 4096GB

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB

Level up your best friend's gaming setup with the Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 memory, built for next-gen performance. Excellent for blazing through resource-heavy games, boosting frame rates, and handling intense multiplayer sessions, this memory delivers the speed and reliability they need for uninterrupted, high-performance gaming.

On-die ECC (ODECC) for improved stability at extreme speeds.

Dual 32-bit subchannels for increased efficiency.

Integrated power management for optimal power delivery.

For your Content Creator friend:

This Friendship's Day fuel their imagination with a gift that keeps up. Whether they're editing, designing, or creating non-stop, Kingston's NV3 and KC3000 SSDs offer the speed and storage they need to bring every idea to life—no lags, no limits, just pure creative flow.

Kingston NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Give their creative setup a serious boost with the Kingston NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Whether they're juggling edits, games, or big projects, this SSD delivers the speed and reliability they need to stay in their flow—no slowdowns, just non-stop creativity.

Robust next-gen storage solution powered by a Gen 4×4 NVMe controller.

Delivers read/write speeds of up to 6,000/5,000MB/s

Compact single-sided M.2 2280 (22x80mm) design allows for storage expansion up to 4TB

KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD –

Celebrate Friendship's Day by giving their creative hustle a serious upgrade with the Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Whether they're editing in 4K or diving into 3D projects, this powerhouse keeps everything running fast and smooth—so they can focus on creating, not waiting.

Delivers next-level performance using the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND

Compact M.2 2280 form factor

With formidable speeds up to 7,000MB/s read/write

Low profile graphene aluminum heat spreader

For your travel-loving best friend:

Kingston's external SSDs are the perfect gift this Friendship's Day. Whether they're off on a weekend escape or a big adventure, help them keep every memory safe—without the stress of running out of storage. Light, compact, and reliable—just like your friendship.

Kingston XS1000R external SSD –

They're always on the go — hiking new trails, boarding the next flight, capturing every step of the journey. The Kingston XS1000R is the perfect travel companion for your partner-in-adventure. Whether it's expanding their iPhone 15 storage or backing up precious travel moments, this sleek, pocket-sized SSD is built to keep up.

Speeds up to 1,050MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 2

with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Compact, pocket-sized form factor

Includes USB-C® to USB-A cable and USB-A to USB-C adapter for broad compatibility with PCs, Macs, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, iPhones, and Android smartphones

Kingston XS2000 external SSD

Got a best friend who documents every detail — from drone shots and 4K travel vlogs to the perfect latte art in a new city? The Kingston XS2000 is made for creators on the move. With fast speeds and up to 2TB of storage, it's the powerful gift they didn't know they needed. Top of FormBottom of Form

Speeds up to 2,000MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2

IP55 rating with removable rubber sleeve

Delivers speeds of up to 400 HD photos per second and transfers a 1-hour 4K video in under 30 seconds, making it ideal for high-res image and 8K video editing on the go

For more information visit kingston.com.

