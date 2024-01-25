Celebrate Homegrown Brands This Republic Day with CRED store

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 25: This Republic Day, hold on to the credit cards and keep CRED coins handy for a retail extravaganza. With the sale being live since 23 January 2024, now is the time to check off items from one's wishlist. Members can now shop at the CRED store and choose from an expansive range of brands and products and member only deals.

During the five days of the Republic of CRED campaign, members can enjoy access to 25 mega rewards such as iPhone 15 pro, Marshall speaker, MacBook Air, Tiffany Air Force 1 and many more exciting premium rewards.

CRED members can shop for products across various categories. Here's a glimpse of what's in store:

* Food & Beverages - Discover 80% reduction on new-age flavors and gourmet brands of Nuts, dry fruits, healthy snacking staples, Herbal Tea, Coffee, and other beverages.

* Beauty & Personal Care - Scroll through high-value deals on fragrances, personal grooming kits, skincare and even health supplements.

* Electronics - Gear up with the latest technology with deals on headphones, earphones, smart watches & auto accessories from member's favorite brands.

* Home Interior - Style and upgrade homes with smart home gadgets and premium home decor from the CRED store.

* Fashion - Travel in style with CRED store's travel accessories available at 70% deals.

Reap these Rewards:

* Members now stand a chance to win 5 rewards every day for the 5 days of the sale

* Spin the wheel and win rewards worth INR 25,00,000 at INR 0

* Members can try their luck everyday at 9AM, 12PM, 3PM, 6PM & 9PM to win exciting rewards

With these rewards in place, curious to know how to shop

* Click here - https://app.cred.club/spQx/3ohq9czl

* Or open the CRED app and click on the "shopping" button under Explore CRED

The CRED store is a trusted platform for young, homegrown D2C brands. Innovative and engaging constructs like the Republic of CRED shopping festival create discovery and experimentation touchpoints for brand partners.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor