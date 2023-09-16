Celebrate homegrown pride this festive season with Nykaa Fashion’s Hidden Gem

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 16: It’s that time of the year again! Festivities begin to beckon, packing your social calendar with one get-together after another. With each event, comes the uninvited stress of showing up in impeccable style so that you stand out both in the room and on the gram! So here are 7 reasons why Nykaa Fashion’s Hidden Gems should be your only go-to as you prep your festive wardrobe.

#1 Sure shot conversation starter: If you are into looks that will spark intrigue and awe amidst every group, Hidden Gems is where you will find them all. With an assortment of the latest and unique designs from Ordinaree, MONK & MEI, TIC, Via East, Karaj Jaipur among others will ensure you are the talk of the town.

#2 Picked by experts only for you: Handpicked by our discerning, in-house style experts, and easily found under the ‘Editor’s Picks’ section of Hidden Gems are some of the most exciting local labels that are high on quality, design and trend- Studio Malang, Gajra Gang, Naaz by Noor, Kapraaha, Likha, The Hemming Bird to name a few. These curations from across the country, offer a mix of traditional and contemporary fashion for women and men, alongside accessories to ensure you #StayStylish.

#3 Celebration of heritage and craftsmanship: Label Shaurya Sanadhya, Likha,, PEHNO’SA, Baro Masi are amongst the Hidden Gems that offer over 500 styles on Nykaa Fashion that honour Indian heritage and craftsmanship through their work. Think stellar pieces featuring block printing, chikankari, bandhani, zardosi, mukaish, ikat, kalamkari and more. Traditional Indian wear to contemporary options, salwar suits to co-ord sets, sarees to dresses, there’s something for everyone on Nykaa Fashion.

#4 Responsible and Fashionable: If you are looking to embrace responsible fashion from brands that range from giving back to craft communities & using locally sourced materials to producing organic, handwoven, vegan, recycled and upcycled materials- we have you covered. Bringing you consciously created labels and sustainably made collections from brands like Okhai, Dressfolk, Kanelle, Pozruh by Aiman among others that are not just high on style but also kind to the earth.

#5 Accessories that are great and elevate your look: Nothing quite refreshes an old, trusted look as some new accessories. And what better way to give your loved outfit a grand spin off? Explore intricate and exquisite designs from Curio Cottage, MNSH and Tizora, ZARIIN to further add to your ensemble that inspire and set the benchmark this festive season.

#6 Nykaa Fashion or Nowhere: Nykaa Fashion houses brands that you will probably not find anywhere which inevitably means, the designs are as unique as they can get, the assortment is rich, and the looks will be unforgettable. Find Aapro Label, Ishnya, Mehebl, October Jaipur to name a few, exclusively serving on Nykaa Fashion to help you serve looks better.

#7 Festivities begin and end at home: Now that we got your personal fashion covered, let’s not fforget the abode which will be the centre of all celebrations! Brands like Assemblage, The Decor Remedy, Claymint, Ellementry, The Wishing Chair offer a range of home accents to uplift your

personal space with design-centric options that will make your home festive ready.

You can now explore a vast treasure trove of exquisite homegrown fashion boasting beautiful fabrics, intricate designs, and top-notch quality, all curated under Hidden Gems collection. So go ahead and discover more from Hidden Gems on Nykaa Fashion here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor