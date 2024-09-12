Celebrate Onam with Up to 20 per cent Discount on Mobile Phones

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Onam, the grand harvest festival of Kerala, brings with it prosperity, joy, family reunions, feasts, and celebrations that will create long-lasting memories. As people across the nation prepare for this auspicious occasion, customers can also embrace new beginnings by shopping for a new smartphone on Easy EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. The irresistible Onam mobile offers include discounts of up to 20 per cent on the latest handsets and cashback of up to Rs. 7,500 while shopping from Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales from 4-8 September.

Newer models from leading brands offer incredible features, such as pro-grade lenses to capture flower-carpet designs with high-definition clarity and impeccable contrast. These smartphones also come equipped with immersive displays, power-efficient and optimised chipsets, and long-lasting batteries. Additionally, fans of vivo smartphones can rejoice with 'vivo Onam' offers extending popular Y and V-series handsets on Easy EMIs starting from just Rs. 2,625, along with zero down payment benefits.

Customers can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to shop for the latest smartphones and enjoy lucrative offers and hefty discounts. With repayment tenures between 1 to 60 months, free home delivery service on select models, and limited-period cashback offers, shoppers can make the festive celebrations even more joyous.

Here is how to shop for new mobile phones using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

* Locate your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store using the 'Store Locator' feature on the Bajaj Finserv website

* Visit the store and scan the available models

* Handpick the model you like and approach the check-out counter

* Provide your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details and select your preferred repayment tenure

* Give the one-time password (OTP) you received on your registered mobile number to the in-store representative

* Once the OTP is verified, you can walk out of the store with your new smartphone

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

