Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with the Perfect Tea Gifting from Chamraj & Korakundah Tea Estate

New Delhi [India], August 14: Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the beautiful bond between siblings, is the perfect occasion to show your brother or sister just how much they mean to you. While traditional gifts like sweets and clothes are always cherished, why not add a unique touch to your Rakhi celebrations this year with a gift that embodies warmth, comfort, and elegance? Enter the world of Chamraj Tea & Korakundah Tea Estates from the Nilgiris region in Tamil Nadu. And you will find a gift from the estate's tea range which every tea lover will treasure. Korakundah Tea Estate is IMO and Fairtrade certified.

Chamraj Tea & Korakundah Tea, hailing from the lush Nilgiri Hills, is renowned for its exquisite flavours and exceptional quality. It's more than just a beverage; it's an experience. Whether your sibling enjoys their tea in the morning to kick start their day, as a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, or a relaxing cup before bed.

Perfect Gift Teas for Raksha Bandhan

1.Korakundah Chamomile Tea:

This delicate infusion introduced by Korakundah is truly organic, it combines the gentle floral notes of pure chamomile flowers with the earthy undertones of green tea. Renowned for their soothing and calming effects, this blend offers a tranquil escape in every cup. Each box contains 25 precisely measured 1g bags, ensuring a consistently serene experience.

Price: 25 gram- Rs.150/-

2. Korakundah White Tea:

This rare Nilgiris tea, meticulously crafted from high-grown tender buds, exudes a refined and perfectly balanced character. Its exceptional quality highlights the delicate nuances, floral undertones, and sophisticated profile unique to this renowned region. Each sip reveals the harmonious blend of briskness and subtle sweetness, making it a truly remarkable experience for tea connoisseurs. Korakundah White Tea is also organic and has its natural flavours intact in its beautiful brass box packing.

Price for 50 gram - Rs.510/-

Price for 100 gram - Rs.1350/-

3. Korakundah Hand made Tea:

This finely plucked, hand-rolled, high-grown tea offers a rich flavor and captivating aroma, embodying the essence of quality craftsmanship. The long leaf loose black tea is a testament to traditional methods, ensuring each leaf retains its natural character. Best enjoyed without milk and sugar, it delivers a pure, unadulterated experience with every sip, allowing the full depth of its complex, earthy notes to shine through, creating a truly organic tea experience. It comes in an attractive hand crafted boxen perfect for the gifting occasion.

Price: 100 gram - Rs.600/-

4. Chamraj Kashmiri Kahwa:

Chamraj's Kashmiri Kahwa Tea, presented in a 100g canister, offers a luxurious blend of green tea infused with saffron, almonds, and spices. This aromatic, warming brew embodies the rich traditions of Kashmiri hospitality, delivering a soothing and flavorful experience.

Price: 100 Gram - Rs.300/-

5. Chamraj Rare Teas Chestlet Pack

Experience a tea of unmistakable character with this expertly crafted leaf tea. Each cup delivers a richly aromatic flavour that captivates from the first sip. Presented in a classic wooden box, it's a timeless choice for any tea enthusiast. It comes in the wooden box especially to preserve the aroma of this rare tea.

Price: 100 gms - Rs.220/-

6. Flavoured Tea:

Surprise your sibling with a beautifully curated Chamraj Tea Sampler Gift Box. This selection includes a variety of tea blends such as classic black tea, soothing green tea, and flavorful Masala tea with aromatic spices & chocolate tea. It's a delightful way for them to explore and enjoy different flavours, and they're sure to find a new favourite.

Price: 80 grams - Rs. 150/-

7. Rose Black Tea:

Indulge in the elegance of Rose Black Tea, where robust black tea leaves harmonize with fragrant rose petals. This luxurious blend offers a soothing and aromatic experience with every cup, combining the richness of black tea with the delicate essence of roses. Perfect for any occasion.

Price: 100gms - Rs.200/-

8. Frost Tea:

This tea stands out with its unique muscatel flavor and a long-lasting aftertaste, setting it apart from others. Known as the "Champion of Teas," it delivers a distinctive and refined experience that captures the essence of excellence in every sip.

Price: 50 gms - Rs.200/-

9. Orange Pekoe:

Experience the ultimate leaf tea for connoisseurs. The twisted, wiry leaves boast a uniform black color typical of Nilgiri teas. This Orange Pekoe offers a distinctive flavor, handpicked from Chamraj Gardens at an elevation of 6,000 feet above sea level, ensuring unparalleled quality.

Price: 50 gms - Rs.250/-

Summary: Tea is not just a beverage; it's a gesture of love and care. It signifies warmth, comfort, and the simple pleasures of life. By gifting Chamraj Tea this Raksha Bandhan, you're offering more than just a drink - you're providing a moment of relaxation, a chance to pause and unwind, and a reminder of your cherished bond. All the above teas from Chamraj and Korakundah are available on leading e-commerce platforms such as http://www.chamrajchai.com and Amazon India.

