Celebrate the Festive Spirit with an Exciting Shopping Experience at the Pacific Grand Diwali Festival

New Delhi [India], October 16: Diwali is a time when buyers eagerly look forward to great festive deals, rewards, and exclusive offers. As families prepare to celebrate the festival of lights, they also embrace the season's shopping spirit, seeking value-packed rewards that enhance their festivities. Malls are gearing up for this vibrant season, bringing attractive giveaways, leading to a surge in footfall as shoppers flock to grab great deals and indulge in the festive spirit.

Amplifying the festive excitement, Pacific Mall D21, Dwarka, Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura, and Pacific Outlet Mall Jasola are running the Pacific Grand Diwali Festival until 3 November 2024. This exciting campaign offers shoppers a chance to win spectacular prizes and rewards while enjoying the vibrant Diwali celebrations.

At the Pacific D21 Mall, Dwarka, the top three shoppers from the campaign will win bumper prizes, while daily winners receive surprise gifts. The first prize is worth 2 lac shopping offered by Home Centre, the second prize is Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and the third prize is Rs. 50,000 worth of shopping from Croma. In addition, visitors can indulge in the festive mood and experience the joy of shopping and celebration all in one place.

At Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, exciting gifts are waiting for the top three shoppers from the campaign and the highest shopper of the day will get a surprise gift. The first winner secures a prize worth 6 lac from Home Centre, the second winner wins a prize worth 3 lac jewelry from Orra, the third winner secures a voucher worth 1 lac from Looks Prive, and the highest shopper of the day gets an assured gift.

The celebrations continue at Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura, where the Pacific Grand Diwali Festival promises unforgettable rewards. The first-highest shopper will get a gift from Home Centre worth 5 lac, the second-highest shopper will receive a gift from Croma worth 2 lac, and the third-highest shopper will win a shopping worth 1 lac. Additionally, the highest daily shoppers will receive exciting gifts, ensuring that every visit is rewarded.

At Pacific Outlet Mall Jasola, customers can participate in daily mega giveaways. The first and second winners secure a prize worth 2 lac and 1 lakh from Croma respectively. The third winner secures a prize worth Rs. 50,000 from Iris Jewels, and the highest shopper of the day gets an assured gift.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group, says, "This Diwali, we invite families and friends to come together and experience the joy of shopping at Pacific Malls. People will have an opportunity to win gifts and prizes, making their festivals a delightful time. Through the Pacific Grand Diwali Festival, we are committed to making this festive season filled with surprises and memorable moments for all our visitors."

The malls are experiencing a surge in footfall, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of shoppers. The Pacific Grand Diwali Festival presents the perfect opportunity for visitors to take advantage of incredible deals, embrace the festive spirit of giving, and create lasting memories with loved ones during this special time of year.

