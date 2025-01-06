Celebrate the Lunar New Year 2025 at Hoiana Resort & Golf, World's leading fully integrated resort

PRNewswire

Hoi An [Vietnam], January 6: Hoiana Resort & Golf is delighted to celebrate Lunar New Year 2025 with exclusive "Fun-Tet-Stic" program, running from January 15 to February 28, 2025. The program features exclusive room packages at four luxury hotels, gourmet dining at 20 restaurants and bars, and an array of family-friendly activities designed to create unforgettable moments.

A Memorable Tet Celebration for All Ages

This special event embodies the spirit of prosperity, joy, and togetherness. Room packages start from VND 2,520,000++ per night and include daily buffet breakfast, afternoon tea, and other exclusive benefitsperfect for a family gathering.

Guests can also indulge in authentic and traditional Lunar New Year feasts showcasing Vietnamese and Asian cuisines across the resort's 20 restaurants. For added excitement, visitors of all ages can immerse themselves in the vibrant spirit of Tet through traditional games, cultural performances, and engaging activities held throughout the resort.

Celebrate Lunar New Year at a Global Icon of Luxury and Hospitality

Located along Central Vietnam's pristine coastline, near two UNESCO World Heritage SitesHoi An Ancient Town and My Son SanctuaryHoiana Resort & Golf is proud to have been recognized as the World's Leading Fully Integrated Resort 2024 by the World Travel Awards.

The integrated resort features over 1,200 rooms across four luxury hotels, including two New World-branded propertiesNew World Hoiana Beach Resort and New World Hoiana Hotelalong with Hoiana Hotel & Suites and Hoiana Residences. Guests can enjoy 20 world-class dining venues, Vietnam's leading golf course - Hoiana Shores Golf Club, Asia's largest beach club - NOX Beach Club, and a 2,700m 2 kids' club, making it the ultimate destination for luxury and leisure.

Witness the Hoiana World Pickleball Championship Series Finals (Hoiana WPC Finals)

From January 8 to 19, 2025, Hoiana Resort & Golf proudly hosts the Hoiana WPC Finals. As the title sponsor, the resort will welcome top players from around the globe to Vietnam's central coast for this prestigious international sporting event. The tournament, marking the grand finale of the WPC SERIES, features a prize pool of USD 20,000 and promises an exceptional sports experience.

For Media Inquiries: Cao Thi Xuan Tram, Associate Director of Brand Communications, Hoiana Resort & Golf, Phone: 0934878486, Email: tram.cao@hoiana.com, Website: Hoiana.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor