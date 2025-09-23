Celebrate This Festive Season with TECNO's POVA 7 5G Series

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 23: This Diwali, TECNO Mobile is turning up the festive excitement with mind-blowing deals on its latest smartphones through the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025.

To celebrate the festive season, TECNO and Flipkart are partnering from 22nd September for an exciting shopping bonanza. With the best signal connectivity, best designs, and practical AI, along with unbeatable festive offers, TECNO is all set to make this festive season brighter, smarter, and more exciting for every consumer.

POVA 7 5G Series: Better. Smarter. Faster.

The POVA 7 5G Series takes expression to the next level with its eye-catching Multi-Functional Delta Light Interface, LED lights that react to music, calls, volume changes, and notifications.

Highlights:

* Multi-Functional Delta Light Interface

* 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging

* 144Hz Smooth display + D7300 Ultimate processor for ultra-smooth performance

* Ella AI with comprehensive Indian language support

* Intelligent Signal Hub System for stronger, smarter connectivity

This festive season, customers can grab this power-packed device at special Big Billion Days prices, exclusively on Flipkart. Starting 22nd September 2025, head to Flipkart and upgrade to TECNO's high-performance marvel, the POVA 7 5G Series, at just Rs. 11,499.

With innovation at its core and festive cheer at heart, TECNO is turning every purchase into a chance to win big. This Diwali, do more than just buy a smartphone bring home an experience that will make your celebrations truly unforgettable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor