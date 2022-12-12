Celebrate ‘Wholesome Winters’ with Dibha Honest Snacking

New Delhi, December 12: Winter is finally here! The season of cold, dry, and frosty weather is here…so introducing Ruchoks and Dibha specialty foods that nourishes your body, mind, soul, and well-being.

The wide range of healthy winter care products and hamper kits are curated exclusively for you to stay fit and fabulous while enjoying the chill winter! Every ingredient in our products is mindfully picked, made with love and care to bring you the best quality of wellness options.

Focusing on the importance of immunity during winters, Dibha has launched delicious and energy packed laddus in a variety of flavours along with refreshing ready to drink instant soups cups which are vegan and gluten free, making it a perfect beverage to keep your body warm.

The metabolism boosting green teas, immunity boosting kadhas and dry fruits, gut health improving makhanas and puffs, skin and hair health promoting dehydrated fruits, body nourishing power seeds, and delicious hot chocolates are all you need to ensure strong immunity and fitness, keeping the illnesses at bay while cherishing the cosy winter moments. For the upcoming celebration season including weddings, festivals and special occasions opt from Dibha’s colossal range of honest snacking options to spectate unique and creative gifting solutions.

According to the founder, Ruchika Bhangdiya “We are completely focusing on growth and expansion strategies through well-established target markets. We have a variety of flavours and exotic packaging for our customers. We efficiently try to customize every order and satisfy our customers beyond their expectations”.

Experience the joy of gifting your loved one’s this winter with beautiful custom-made, goodness hampers. Give yourself the gift of ‘good health and nutrition’ with the right and smart choice of snacking! You’re just one step away from living a healthy lifestyle, so what are you waiting for?

This winter season, get your hands on tasty, healthy, and wholesome food products from our all-goodness brand, Dibha healthy snacking!

