Celebrate World Gin Day 2025 with GinSin ‘Best Indian Gin’ Globally

New Delhi [India], June 10: Indian Craftsmanship Shines on the Global Stage with Cheers Group's Double Victory. GinSin London Dry Gin has triumphed at the World Gin Awards 2025 in Norwich, UK, securing the titles of ‘Best Indian Gin' and ‘India Country Winner,' alongside a gold medal in the ‘London Dry Gin’ category. This global recognition comes from the world's largest spirits competition, where the first round of tastings determined regional medallists, with gold winners moving forward to compete for the Country Winner title. GinSin, from the Cheers Group, emerged victorious in both categories.

Known for its expertly distilled gin, GinSin has crafted a signature smooth taste and soft mouthfeel, contributing to its global success. This ‘genius' distillation process has cemented GinSin as one of the most coveted gin brands worldwide.

GinSin's achievement is a testament to the importance of quality, price, and packaging in building a winning spirits brand. The brand's success is further underscored by the Cheers Group's broad portfolio, which includes over 250 national and international awards for 120 brands, including the renowned Kadamba Indian Single Malt Whisky and Labrodog Premium Scotch, collectively valued at Rs 850 crores.

The World Gin Awards is globally acclaimed most respected competition that recognizes and celebrates the finest gins across various styles from world over. The 2025 edition featured a rigorous two-round judging process. In the first round, gins underwent regional evaluation, with the top performers receiving Gold medals. These winners then advanced to the second round, where they competed to determine the best gin from each country. GinSin's impressive performance in both rounds underscores the brand's exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

Founded by Dr. Mohan Krishna Balivada, the Cheers Group has become a trailblazer in India's alco-beverage industry. Dr. Balivada, the world's first doctorate holder in alco-bev marketing, expressed immense pride in GinSin's achievements: “We are truly honored to receive both the ‘Gold medal' and ‘Country's Best Gin' awards from the world's premier competition, which celebrates the best gins and spirits worldwide.”

Ashwin Balivada, CEO of Cheers Group and a Cambridge University alumnus, highlighted the company's dedication to excellence: “We are passionate about crafting gin that customers love. We focus on distillation, the taste of our gin, and the quality of cocktails it creates. Our gins continue to win awards both in India and internationally. Enjoy the World Gin Day ”

GinSin's dual victories at the World Gin Awards 2025 signal a turning point for Indian spirits on the global platform. This achievement not only highlights the immense potential of Indian distilleries but also sets a new standard for excellence in the country's emerging craft spirits industry.

As Cheers Group continues to innovate and expand its portfolio, GinSin's success serves as an inspiration to other Indian brands aiming to make their mark on the international stage. Cheers!

