Celebrate your New Year at a New Venue in South Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: India ITME Society launched its newly built ITME Expo & Knowledge Center (ITME CENTER). This elite Venue in South Mumbai is designed to host varied activities such as Art & Craft Exhibitions, Photography Exhibitions, Conferences, Trainings, Press Conferences, Photo Shoots and more...

ITME Center facility offers unparalleled sophistication, luxury, and cultural vibrancy with proximity to Mantralaya, NCPA, Marine Drive & other Heritage landmarks of Mumbai City.

This exclusive venue offers an area of 10000+ sq. ft. of Soundproof facility with digitally equipped Halls, Conference Rooms, Pantry, VIP lounge, A/V equipment & Inbuilt stage. The Venue can accommodate up to 180-200 pax in theatre style and upto 400 pax floating in single hall.

Adding to the charm of South Mumbai, ITME Center offers high class destination for Corporate functions, Board meetings, Theatrical performances, Workshops, Product promotions, Memorial lectures, Book launches, Farewell Programs, Christmas & New Year Programs and many more. With customized service cost competitive convenient location of ITME Center can be your Ideal solution to Venue requirements, whatever the event maybe.

The Center is available for visit & view with prior appointment. To confirm your visit connect with us at +91 8591951768 / +91 8591951769 or email at bookings@itmecenter.in / contact@itmecenter.in.

Or Click youtu.be/6wuQcfd38bA for a virtual tour.

Out with the old and in with the New .... This Year Celebrate your New Year's Eve in a brand-new exquisite destination .... ITME CENTER !!!!

