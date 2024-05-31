Celebrating 35 Glorious Years of Excellence: Bharat and Dorris - Pioneers of Celebrity Makeup Artistry

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: The glamorous evening saw the presence of Rani Mukherjee Chopra, Juhi Godambe, Atul Kasbekar, Deanne Panday, Aneel Murarka, Reshma Bombaywala, Achla Sachdev, Swati Sandesh Mayekar, Rohit Verma, Sonali Kulkarni, Aditi Govitrikar, Urvashi Dholakia, Anchal Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Gulfam Khan, Padmini Kolhapure, Prishita Singh Kharbanda, Gauahar Khan, Yuvika Chaudhary, Ankita Maithy & Many More.

Bharat and Dorris, the legendary duo in the world of makeup artistry, proudly celebrate 35 illustrious years of transforming faces and creating timeless beauty. Renowned as the first celebrity makeup artists to launch their own makeup brand, "B&D," Bharat and Dorris have redefined the standards of beauty and finesse in the industry.

From their humble beginnings to becoming global icons, Bharat and Dorris have worked their magic on numerous international celebrities, recently adding the illustrious Catherine Zeta-Jones to their star-studded clientele during her visit to India. Known for their impeccable ability to create the "flawless look," Bharat and Dorris are revered as the ultimate authorities in makeup artistry today.

Bharat and Dorris have become the go-to makeup gurus for Bollywood's elite, including Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen, Rani Mukherjee, Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Kajol, and Urmila Matondkar. Their unparalleled talent and dedication have earned them numerous accolades, such as the Kingfisher Award in 2001 and the IIFA Award for Best Hair and Makeup in 2008.

Their exceptional craftsmanship has graced various domains including film, Bollywood, advertisements, fashion shows, and prestigious events such as MISS INDIA, MRS INDIA, and GLADRAGS SUPERMODEL. Their work has also adorned the covers of top-tier fashion, film, and lifestyle magazines like Femina, Gladrags, Filmfare, Stardust, Cine Blitz, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and Verve, showcasing the beauty of numerous celebrities and film actresses.

The dynamic duo's expertise has also been a cornerstone in advertising, contributing to major campaigns for renowned brands like Ponds, Vimal, Bombay Dyeing, Lux, Liril, Nivea, Clinic, Godrej, Garden Mills, and Raymond. Their innovative techniques and visionary approach have solidified their status as revered figures in the ad business.

Bharat and Dorris have also left an indelible mark on Bollywood, with notable contributions to blockbuster films like "SAAWARIYA" where they worked with Rani Mukherjee, Sonam Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, "GHAJINI" for Jiah Khan and Asin, and "OM SHANTI OM" for Deepika Padukone, which earned them the IIFA Award in 2008 for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

As Bharat and Dorris celebrate 35 years of unparalleled success, they continue to inspire and set new benchmarks in the world of makeup artistry. Their journey is a testament to their passion, creativity, and dedication, making them true icons in their field.

"Celebrating 35 years in the makeup industry feels lovely. Our journey has been one of passion, creativity, and relentless pursuit of perfection. We are grateful for the trust and love of our clients, and we remain committed to transforming beauty and inspiring confidence in everyone we touch. Here's to many more years of innovation and artistry", says Bharat and Dorris.

