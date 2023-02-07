Celebrating 9 years of improving lives with therapies and hearing care at Hear 'N' Say clinic

Dr Garima and Dr Sai Krishna, two highly skilled speech-language pathologists and hearing specialists, are celebrating 9th year anniversary of their chain of clinics, Hear 'N' Say clinic in Secunderabad, Telangana. They started their journey nine years ago with the launch of their first clinic in Secunderabad, and today along with Team of qualified and experienced professionals like occupational therapist, behavioural therapist, special educators, they have expanded their reach with a total of three clinics in Hyderabad - one in Secunderabad, one in AS Rao Nagar, and one in Kukatpally.

These dedicated doctors and their team of qualified and experienced professionals and clinicians have been serving patients with speech and hearing and sensory difficulties for the past nine years and have established themselves as leaders in the field. Dr. Garima is a seasoned speech language pathologist with a passion for helping patients improve their communication skills and regain confidence in their ability to express themselves. She utilizes her extensive knowledge of the mechanics of speech and a compassionate approach to patient care to help individuals overcome speech difficulties, she also conducts parent training programs to educate families and caregivers to improve overall communication.

Dr Sai Krishna, on the other hand, is a specialist in hearing loss and vestibular assessments, he has extensive knowledge and experience in diagnosing and treating various forms of hearing impairments and balance disorders. He is committed to providing personalized treatment plans that address each patient's specific needs, and his dedication to patient care has earned him a reputation as a caring and skilled professional.

Some 10 years back they both wanted to fly abroad for a better quality of life but thought of depriving people of their own country didn't let them leave India for work and they decided to serve motherland by providing quality services here in India. Out of sheer passion and dedication together, Dr Garima and Dr Sai Krishna run the Hear 'N' Say clinic, a well-respected clinic for speech therapy and hearing care and sensory issues in the city. The clinic offers a wide range of services, including speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavioural therapy, special education, hearing assessments, hearing aid fittings, and rehabilitation for individuals with hearing loss. The clinic is also known for providing the best products across the globe, including cochlear implants and hearing aids.

To celebrate their 9th year anniversary, Dr Garima and Dr Sai Krishna are conducting a free check-up and consultation camp for speech therapy, hearing loss and sensory issues. This is an opportunity for patients to receive a comprehensive evaluation of their speech and hearing needs, as well as advice and guidance on the best course of action to take. The camp will be held at the Hear 'N' Say clinic and all are welcome to attend.

The Hear 'N' Say clinic is a shining example of the dedication and passion of Dr Garima and Dr Sai Krishna to helping individuals overcome speech, hearing, balance and sensory difficulties of all age groups. Over the past nine years, they have helped countless patients improve their communication skills and regain confidence in their ability to express themselves in India as well as abroad through online training modes, and their team of qualified and experienced professionals such as occupational therapist, behavioural therapist, special educators make sure that every procedure is followed as per norms and follows all SOPs.

For those in need of speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavioural therapy or hearing care in Hyderabad, the Hear 'N' Say clinic is an excellent choice. With its experienced clinicians state-of-the-art facilities, and commitment to patient care, it is a trusted provider of speech therapy and hearing services, and a valuable resource for those looking to overcome speech and hearing difficulties. The three Hear 'N' Say clinics in Hyderabad - in Secunderabad, AS Rao Nagar, and Kukatpally - are conveniently located and offer a range of services to meet the needs of patients.

