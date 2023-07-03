Celebrating Emerging Leaders in the US-India Corridor - AIF's Banyan Impact Fellowship Annual Event Unpacks the Impact of Investing in Future Social Leaders

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 3: The American India Foundation, catalyzing social and economic change in India for the past 22 years, organized the annual Banyan Impact Fellowship (BIF) graduation event 'Celebrating Emerging Leaders in the U.S. India Corridor' at the Tamarind Hall, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi last week. Joining us at the event as the keynote speaker, the pioneer leader, Kiran Bedi, former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and IPS Officer, drove the discourse on the critical role of youth leaders and partnerships to fuel India's progress.

The event brought together 90 sectoral experts, policymakers, corporates, partner organizations, Fellowship alumni & government partners, to cogitate on nurturing youth to be agents of positive change, towards mobilizing a collective, cross-generational force for sustainable impact. It was also an opportunity to celebrate the 10-month rigorous and transformative journey of the Program's India Service track's 22nd cohort of Fellows, the graduating class of 22-23.

Now in its third decade of operations, BIF is an immersive, dynamic, bi-national volunteer service program with crucial strategic importance in the US-India corridor, strengthening ties between both countries and creating the next generation of leaders committed to positive and sustainable change. Through its emphasis on a service-leadership model, BIF places young professionals from the US and India in service with communities and organizations across both countries for mutual learning, capacity building, and leadership development in support of social justice goals.

Fellows engage in service and fieldwork on projects linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals across diverse thematic areas such as education, public health, livelihoods, social inclusion, minority rights, climate justice, LGBTQ+ rights, gender, arts, sports, corporate social responsibility, and more.

In the inaugural session, congratulating the Fellowship team, Kiran Bedi said, "I'm privileged and honored to be here. I have known AIF for decades. AIF looks at collaborations and culture exchanges , all leading to the elevation of youth. Every leader the Fellowship creates benefits the country first and then the world . You've opened up their mind for a larger good and they now belong to the world. Any bit that the American India Foundation does individually or collectively, benefits my country and for that I am thankful."

The event brought together ecosystem thought leaders for a panel discussion on 'Impact building through leadership development'. Our speakers for the day, Lokesh Sharma; Additional CEO, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Anu Prasad; Founder & CEO, India Leaders for Social Sector and Deputy Dean, YIF, Ashoka University, Sweetlana Ranjan; Former Program Director, Piramal Foundation, Anand Sinha; Country Advisor, David & Lucile Packard Foundation, Aditi Arora, Country Director, Girl Up India, Sharmistha Ray, Head of Human Resources, Tech Mahindra Foundation and Prashant Anand, Alum and Co-Founder, Samanta Foundation shared insights on strengthening the role of young leaders and paving the way forward collectively.

"AIF is honored to deepen and expand our commitment towards bolstering US-India ties that will be critical to shaping the next generation of global, socially-responsible leaders who will strive together to build a better world," said Mathew Joseph, Country Director, AIF in his address.

Since its inception in 2001, BIF has selected, trained, and supported 539 Fellows and 238 partner organizations across 25 Indian states to scale impact, catalyze change, and build the next generation of changemakers. In 2022, by adding US enterprises and states to this list, and by partnering with the Atlas Corps, BIF is an exemplar of a "living bridge" of collaboration, impact, and social change between India and the US aimed at lasting, meaningful, social change.

