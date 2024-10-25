Celebrating Environmental Excellence: Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, Wins World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action 2024

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 25: Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, part of the Ryan Group of Schools, has been announced as the winner of the World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action 2024, a prestigious global recognition awarded by T4 Education in collaboration with Accenture, American Express, and the Lemann Foundation. The school was recognized for its pioneering initiatives aimed at combating water scarcity and pollution through projects like hydroponics, biogas plants, and DABAT (Drip Irrigation Agricultural Biofloc Arduino Technology), which integrate modern technology with traditional farming to conserve resources.

Dr. A.F. Pinto, Chairman, and Dr. Grace Pinto, Managing Director, have long championed a clean and sustainable environment for future generations. Their leadership has fostered a strong environmental focus across all Ryan schools. Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj's key projects include the Hydroponics Unit and Biogas Plant, as well as its water scarcity project, 'Aquifier Guardians', which won the Climate Change Challenge at COP 28 in Dubai. Additionally, the school's 'Each One Plant One' campaign has successfully planted over 5,000 saplings in Delhi.

Ryan Pinto, CEO of Ryan Group of Schools, said: "We are absolutely thrilled and beyond proud that Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, has been crowned World Champion's for Environmental Action in 2024! We thank our Lord Jesus Christ for this great honour and are very grateful that T4 education has recognised our efforts. This incredible journey is a reflection of the unwavering dedication, passion, and hard work of our students, teachers, and the entire Ryan family. We have shown that with a clear vision, perseverance, and teamwork, the impossible becomes possible. This victory is not just oursit belongs to every student who dares to dream and every educator who strives to make a difference. We thank our Chairman Dr A.F. Pinto and our MD Dr. Madam Grace Pinto, for their visionary leadership has been our guiding light. Our commitment to sustainability and to nurturing the next generation of global citizens has been validated with this achievement. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries, innovate, and build a greener, better world for all!"

Jill Huntley, Managing Director - Global Corporate Citizenship, Accenture: "Congratulations to Ryan International School for winning the World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action 2024. This remarkable achievement showcases your commitment to addressing water scarcity and pollution, and your innovative solutions will inspire others globally. Accenture is proud to support T4 Education in empowering future generations to tackle sustainability challenges."

Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World's Best School Prizes: "It's an honor to present Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, with the World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action 2024. Your impactful work inspires educators and policymakers, demonstrating what can be achieved when schools prioritize performance and tackle society's greatest challenges. Your efforts illuminate the path to a better future."

The World's Best School Prizes, founded in 2022 in the wake of COVID-19, celebrate the most impactful and innovative schools worldwide. Winning schools share a total of $50,000, and Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, has cemented its place as a global leader in environmental education and sustainability. With the prize funds, Ryan International plans to expand its green technologies and establish a startup incubator for student-led environmental projects, enhancing its capacity for further innovation and ensuring students remain at the forefront of environmental advocacy.

Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, and its fellow winners and finalists will be invited to the World Schools Summit in Dubai, UAE, on November 23-24, where global education leaders will gather to transform education.

The Ryan Group of Schools, founded in 1976, is a highly awarded educational institution with over 150 schools across India. With a legacy spanning more than four decades, the group is committed to providing holistic education that emphasizes academic excellence and character development. Renowned for nurturing future leaders and global citizens, the Ryan Group has established a strong reputation in the field of education.

We believe every child, everywhere, deserves a good education. We are building the world's largest community of teachers and schools to achieve this. Together. Our digital media platform provides opportunities for educators to network, collaborate, share good practices, and support each other's efforts to improve learning and school culture. We work to amplify teachers' voices because the world we want to see will only be built by listening to those at the heart of education.

