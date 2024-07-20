Celebrating Excellence at 2nd Annual World Influencers Day: Honoring Influencers, Solopreneurs, and Community Builders on 9th July

Surat [Gujarat] (India) July 20 : The SocialFACE Awards ceremony, known as the Gala Soiree, was held in Surat for the second year in a row, celebrating amazing influencers, solopreneurs, and community builders. This year, over 150 people attended, including influencers, solopreneurs, community builders, and members of the BRANDfluenzers Community & SocialFACE Community.

Nirav Chahwala, the event's founder, announced again in his speech that 9th July will continue to be celebrated globally as:

1. World Influencers Day

2. World Solopreneurs Day

3. World Community Builders Day

The Gala Soiree honored outstanding members of society. The awards recognized their hard work and dedication to making a positive impact on the world.

This year's event featured community builders who have made significant contributions in various areas, such as coffee, travel, art, mehndi, city cleaning, book reading, dance, coaching, and more. Their efforts to build connections and improve community spirit were greatly appreciated.

A key part of the event was a panel discussion with a popular YouTuber, a LinkedIn influencer, an Instagram influencer, and a social media personality. This session provided valuable insights into the world of digital influence and community building.

Additionally, the event saw the second launch of the emagazine “Solopreneurs World,” aimed at supporting and spreading the solopreneur ecosystem worldwide. This initiative highlights the commitment of the BRANDfluenzers Community to empower solopreneurs and amplify their impact.

The BRANDfluenzers Community & SocialFACE Community, led by Nirav Chahwala, brings together influencers, bloggers, content creators, solopreneurs, and social media enthusiasts. For the past two years, under Chahwala’s guidance, the community has been a supportive network for sharing ideas and learning from each other.

With members in cities like Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhinagar, and Goa, as well as a new online community in Bahrain, the BRANDfluenzers Community is growing. They organize events and workshops that provide valuable advice for expanding businesses and reaching a larger audience.

Co-founder Srikant Kanoi and Brand Ambassador Ms. Vanitaa Rawat have played important roles in the community’s growth. The grand event took place at a renowned banquet hall, hosted by the BRANDfluenzers Community & SocialFACE Community, under the visionary leadership of Nirav Chahwala.

This year's celebration further highlighted the importance of influencers, solopreneurs, and community builders, showcasing their significant contributions to society and encouraging others to follow in their footsteps.

