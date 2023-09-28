Celebrating Excellence in the Indian Wedding Industry: WeddingSutra Influencer Awards 2023

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Weddings in India are not just events; they are grand spectacles that bring together families, traditions, and creativity. From sumptuous feasts to intricate details, music, and dance, weddings are cherished affairs. Behind these spectacular celebrations is a league of creative professionals who work tirelessly to create magic against tight schedules and with immense creativity. Their contribution to the growing excellence and vibrancy of the industry ought to be recognized.

To acknowledge and honour these trailblazers and their outstanding contributions to the wedding industry, WeddingSutra is thrilled to announce the sixth edition of the WeddingSutra Influencer Awards 2023.

The glamorous evening will be co-hosted by Taj Lands End and WeddingSutra.com. Parthip Thyagarajan, Co-founder and CEO of WeddingSutra.com, stated, "Creative professionals thrive when their work gains visibility and recognition in the wedding industry. Using our extensive reach, we celebrate their hard work and imaginative spirit. The WeddingSutra Influencer Awards, the most anticipated event in the Indian wedding space, shines a spotlight on these professionals, allowing them to expand their networks and explore exciting opportunities."

This year, WeddingSutra.com received an overwhelming number of entries spanning across 33 categories. After meticulous deliberation by a trusted jury comprising esteemed industry icons from fashion, advertising, hospitality, media, and weddings, over 300 talented nominees have made it to the final shortlist.

Previous winners of the WeddingSutra Influencer Awards include Vandana Mohan of WDC; celebrity wedding planners Shaadi Squad, Tamarind Global and FB Celebrations; the much sought after Foodlink and Puneet Sikand of Kitchen Art; ace wedding designers Devika Narain, Janki Desai of Studio Altair and Punit Jasuja; Ambika of The A-Cube Project; musicians Stebin Ben and Best Kept Secret, DJ AJ and DJ Ganesh; top photographers House on the Clouds (HOTC), Sam & Ekta, and Magic Motion Media; makeup artists; emcees; choreographers and creative entrepreneurs specializing in invites, gift packaging and other unique wedding services.

Stay tuned as they crown the winners of 2023 in an invite-only event on October 4, at the glamourous Ballroom of Taj Lands End, Mumbai, in a celebration of the brilliance and creativity that make Indian weddings truly extraordinary. WeddingSutra Influencer Awards 2023 — where excellence meets innovation and tradition meets the future.

About WeddingSutra

WeddingSutra.com is the premier platform connecting brides, grooms, and their families with the best wedding planners, caterers, entertainers, photographers, makeup artists, decor designers, florists, and more.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234182/WeddingSutra_Influencer_Awards_2023.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor