Celebrating Excellence: Karthik Raja Karnan Named Top CEO at INDIA 5000 Awards

SMPL

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25: Karthik Raja Karnan, the visionary founder of MADique Technologies, has been honoured with the prestigious Fast-Growing INDIA 500 CEO Award 2024. Simultaneously, MADique Technologies secured the Best Brand INDIA 500 Award 2024, solidifying its position as a leader in the food processing industry.

The INDIA 5000 Business Awards, organized by Benchmark Trust, is the largest privately held platform in India celebrating excellence and innovation among Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). By recognizing trailblazers like Karthik and MADique Technologies, the awards spotlight businesses that are reshaping the future of Indian entrepreneurship.

Empowering Food Entrepreneurs Through Innovation

Under Karthik Raja Karnan's leadership, MADique Technologies is transforming the food processing landscape with next-generation, cost-effective machinery. The company has empowered over 3,000 food entrepreneurs, enabling them to scale their businesses with automation solutions that enhance productivity, reduce costs, and eliminate barriers to entry.

Industry Leadership and Social Impact MADique's machines are tailored to streamline food production processes, reduce manual labor, and offer affordable automation for MSMEs. These solutions are particularly impactful in helping small and medium-sized businesses thrive in a competitive market without the burden of heavy capital investment.

A Commitment to Excellence Winning the INDIA 5000 Business Awards underscores MADique's dedication to quality, innovation, and social impact. Speaking about the achievement, Karthik Raja Karnan stated: "Our dream is to make high-tech automation accessible to entrepreneurs, driving economic growth while empowering individuals to build sustainable businesses. This recognition motivates us to push the boundaries of innovation further."

In addition to transforming the food industry, Karthik's journey has been marked by a series of prestigious awards that highlight his entrepreneurial excellence. In 2024 alone, he was honored with Tamil Nadu Business Icon Award, Outstanding Young Entrepreneur Award, Young scientist Award, Star Entrepreneur Award, Global excellence Award and The Best Innovative Entrepreneur Award. He is also a recipient

of the Doctor. A.P. J. Abdul Kalam Award, recognizing his significant contributions to technology and social impact.

A Legacy of Innovation and Empowerment

Specializing in the manufacture of idiyappam-making machines, MADique Technologies offers solutions that simplify food production, ensuring speed, hygiene, and cost efficiency. Its flagship productthe world's smallest string hopper machineis a game- changer for entrepreneurs. Compact and energy-efficient, it produces 400 idiyappams per hour while operating on household electricity.

Priced at just Rs41,300, the machine makes automation accessible to small business owners, women entrepreneurs, and differently-abled individuals, with 10% discounts offered to the physically challenged people, with operations in over 30 countries, MADique is enabling businesses to scale while promoting economic growth and sustainability.

MADique Technologies is globally certified with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 50001:2018, ISO 10002:2018, ISO 14001:2015, and the CE Mark, ensuring quality, energy efficiency, customer satisfaction, and environmental safety. These certifications demonstrate MADique's commitment to international standards. The company upholds excellence, sustainability, and reliability in all its practices.

Commitment to Sustainability and Social Responsibility

MADique Technologies stands out not only for its technological advancements but also for its commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Every customer receives seed balls to promote tree planting, along with inspirational books about Dr. Abdul Kalam, whose vision continues to inspire Karthik.

The company also offers 10% discounts for differently-abled individuals, enabling inclusivity in entrepreneurship. Thousands of housewives and small-scale entrepreneurs have benefitted from MADique's machines, turning their investments into profits within 40 days, empowering them to achieve financial independence.

Karthik Raja Karnan, inspired by Abdul Kalam's vision, stated: "Our mission is to bridge the gap between technology and small businesses, making high-tech solutions affordable and accessible. This is not just about machinesit's about empowering individuals to succeed and contribute to a better future."

From its humble beginnings in a car shed in Salem, Tamil Nadu, MADique Technologies has become a global leader, shaping the future of food processing with its innovative products and commitment to community welfare.

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: MADique Technologies Email: ceo@madique.com

Phone: +G1-GGG82GGG02

Website: www.madique.com, www.kuttymachine.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor