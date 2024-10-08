On Gandhi Jayanti, a day dedicated to the principles of peace, non-violence, and healthy living championed by Mahatma Gandhi, dietitian Bhupendra Goud from Amravati, Maharashtra, shared his insights on health and wellness at Oxford University. Goud's heartfelt address emphasized the importance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle, offering practical tips for staying fit in today’s fast-paced world. As the founder of WHW Diet and a recent recipient of the Best Dietician in India award from the Health Minister, Goud has made a significant impact in the field of nutrition. He highlighted how Gandhi's philosophy extends beyond political and social realms into our personal lives, especially in dietary choices. "Gandhi believed in simplicity and self-discipline, principles that are just as relevant in our approach to health today," Goud remarked. His mantra for wellness focuses on mindfulness in eating, advocating for fresh, local ingredients and an active lifestyle as cornerstones of well-being.

His message resonated deeply with the audience at Oxford, inspiring both students and faculty to reflect on their health practices. Among those present was the Lord Mayor of Oxford, Mike Rowley, who praised Goud’s commitment to promoting healthy living. "It’s refreshing to see someone draw inspiration from such an influential figure as Mahatma Gandhi while addressing modern health challenges," Rowley stated. "Bhupendra’s insights remind us that our choices today can shape our well-being for the future." The event not only celebrated Gandhi Jayanti but also sparked a meaningful dialogue about nutrition, fitness, and the importance of cultivating a sustainable lifestyle. Goud's approachable manner encouraged participants to consider how small changes in their daily routines could lead to significant health improvements.

As the day concluded, attendees left with a renewed sense of motivation to prioritize their health, inspired by Goud’s vision of a balanced, mindful approach to living. The collaboration between local advocates like Bhupendra Goud and global institutions like Oxford University highlights the power of community in promoting wellness, echoing Gandhi's belief in collective action. In a world that often prioritizes quick fixes over holistic health, Goud’s message serves as a timely reminder of the enduring wisdom of simplicity and self-care, principles closely aligned with Gandhi's legacy.

