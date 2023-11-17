Celebrating Health and Nutrition with American Pistachios

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: India is a fast-growing market for American pistachios as consumers here find out more about the health benefits of regularly consuming these delectable nuts.

The Indian office of American Pistachios Growers (APG), organized a knowledge session to talk about the nutritional properties in pistachios on November 1, 2023, in Mumbai that was attended by leading food and lifestyle influencers.

The session especially focused on recent study conducted by Cornell University and published in the journal Nutrients in 2022 that found that pistachios have a high antioxidant capacity. In fact, the antioxidant capacity of pistachios rivals that of popular antioxidant-containing foods, including blueberries, pomegranates, cherries and red wine. Antioxidants helps protect healthy cells from free radical damage in the body.

Pistachios are one of the very few foods high in antioxidants that are also a complete protein. This makes them perfect for people who want a more plant-based diet. Research conducted and published in 2020 had shown that California grown pistachios are a complete protein; which means that they contain all 9 essential amino acids that your body needs. These types of complete proteins are only found from animal sources. Vegetarians need to balance this with supplements. Pistachios are a natural source.

Pistachios are also low in calories when compared to other nuts. One serving of pistachios (49 nuts) is only 160 calories making them a great anytime guilt free snack.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, renowned diet specialist and successful health entrepreneur commented "American pistachios are rich in antioxidants, which help protect healthy cells from free radical damage. Also, they are a source of complete protein, aiding in muscle regeneration and repair. Additionally, they also have beneficial fats, fibre and other important nutrients that our body needs every day."

Speaking on the India market Sumit Saran, In-Country Marketing Representative of American Pistachios Growers remarked. "We have seen tremendous demand for American pistachios, as people are getting more aware. They are great as a snack or as an ingredient. American pistachios are available on all major e-commerce platforms or with major dry fruit retailers. All consumers have to do is search for California pistachios.

Celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani showcased healthy recipes featuring American pistachios, highlighting their high quality, versatility, and creativity on every plate. Also present at the occasion was Rhiannon Elms, Senior Ag. Attache, US Consulate, Mumbai.

American Pistachio Growers is a non-profit trade association representing more than 865 growers, member processors and industry stakeholders in California, Arizona and New Mexico. More details and a compendium of the global research can be found at www.AmericanPistachios.in

