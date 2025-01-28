Celebrating India's Largest Real Estate Community - RE/MAX INDIA

SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 28: RE/MAX India successfully organized India's most prominent Real estate Entrepreneurs' event at the Annual convention #OneWIRE in Goa between the 19th and 21st of January 2025 at Diaz Pool Club and Big Daddy Cruise and Casino.

"#OneWIRE means One World, One India, One RE/MAX, which connects real estate entrepreneurs and realtors through the most powerful wire "RE/MAX".

The first day began with the welcome cocktail night in Diaz Pool & Club setting a high note for the days to follow. The second day was convention day, i.e., an opening ceremony, with a lamp lighting ceremony by Mr. Aditya Agarwal, Mr. Anchal Saxena, Mr. Jan Repa, and Mr. Pedro Viriato. Followed by inspiring talks from global RE/MAX leaders, emphasizing the brand's values, success stories, and the unique RE/MAX advantages offered to its partners. Our power speakers Mr. Suresh Gandolia, Mr. Harit Parikh, Mr. Nirav Vakharia, Mr. Vivek Parikh, and Mr. Subrat Chodhary also provided training & shared some informative content with the guests. The third day was training & award night, followed by a gala dinner.

The convention witnessed 150+ participants from 9 countries, 25 Indian states, and 50+ cities. Prominent international representatives, including Mr. Pedro Viriato (RE/MAX Brazil), Mr. Jan Repa (RE/MAX LLC, USA), Mr. Carlos Matias (GryphTech Inc, Canada), Mr. Matthew Morio & Mr. Troy Wee (HOTEL101 Global), Rajeef Koneswaran (RE/MAX Srilanka), Ms. Priya Sharma, Mr. Yogesh Manchanda & Mr. Munish Sehli (Azizi, Dubai) were present, adding to the event's prestige.

With more than 9,200 franchise offices spread across 110 + countries, RE/MAX is the World's Largest Real Estate Franchise Brand. The Colorado-based company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and recognized as one of the Top 10 Global Franchise Businesses, is a prime example of wealth creation and teamwork in the real estate franchise industry.

Key points highlighted by our power speakers :

* Jan Repa shared his views on how to grow and expand your business & become the most successful real estate entrepreneur in the country.

* "The Blueprint of How to Grow from 0 to 100 Offices in India" was shared by Pedro Viriato from RE/MAX Brazil.

* Carlos Matias shared GryphTech's innovations and how AI is helping real estate become much more efficient and user-friendly.

RE/MAX India's CEO, Aditya Agarwal emphasized the company's goal of creating a strong community of real estate entrepreneurs. His mission is to build the largest real estate community by 2028 with 500 offices & 25000 agents. According to him, 2025 is the year of growth. He said, "We help change people's lives. We are proud of having the World's biggest realtor network, with 147,000+ agents and 9200+ Franchises in 110+ countries."

RE/MAX India's CMO, Nishant Tomar said, "We are excited to present the groundbreaking strategies on personal branding for our partners at the convention and the remarkable performance of DownloadBrochures.com and our newly launched Community-based listing platform www.remax.in, which is already creating waves in the real estate market."

To know more visit - https://downloadbrochures.com/

The convention was thrilled to have HOTEL101 Global Singapore & AZIZI Developments as Platinum Sponsors, highlighting Hotel101 Global with the vision of becoming one of the best unique, simple, and sustainable investment platforms in the branded hospitality segment.

Azizi Developments is a leading Dubai-based developer with a passionate team of people driven by the goal of crafting beautiful homes for people like us. And, to date, they have successfully delivered thousands of homes to investors from over 100 nationalities.

Myron Homes & Yugen Infra were our Silver Sponsors, highlighting Myron Homes as a developer of both residential and commercial properties in Hyderabad. They aim to focus on projects that would guarantee clients' complete satisfaction, ideal return rates, and high-quality deliverables.

Yugen Infra is dedicated to offering Indians luxurious yet affordable properties in Goa near MOPA Airport.

The aggressive development goals of RE/MAX India are a noteworthy feature of this convention. In order to transform the real estate market, RE/MAX India plans to open 150 franchise offices and 1500 Business Associates by the end of 2025. These achievements highlight the company's commitment to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the real estate industry. They are part of the company's larger objective to inspire one million entrepreneurs by 2030 through its SREE (Successful Real Estate Entrepreneurship) program.

To learn more about RE/MAX INDIA visit - www.remax.in

