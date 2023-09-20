Celebrating India's Naval Heroes: GM Modular Pays Tribute with Blockbuster Screening of 'Jawan'

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], September 20: GM Modular, a leading name in home electrical solutions, proudly paid tribute to the unwavering dedication and bravery of India's real-life heroes – the Indian Navy – with a special screening of the blockbuster film "Jawan" at Inox, CR2 Mall, Nariman Point on September 17.

This event served as a heartfelt homage to those who safeguard our nation.

Around 290 members of the naval force, among them Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla NM, who serves as the Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command, graced this special screening event.

"Jawan" emerges as a highly anticipated and ambitious cinematic endeavor, produced on an unprecedented scale within the Indian film industry. It boasts an extraordinary ensemble cast, featuring some of the entertainment industry's most prominent figures from across India. This includes Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles, with the added allure of Deepika Padukone making a special appearance. This extensive lineup ensures the film's universal appeal, transcending linguistic boundaries and solidifying its status as a true Pan-Indian cinematic experience.

The event brought together a captivated audience not only to enjoy a cinematic masterpiece but also to express deep gratitude for the courageous individuals who safeguard our country.

GM Modular reaffirms its unwavering commitment to acknowledging the remarkable contributions of our real-life Jawans from the Indian Navy, who safeguard our shores and ensure the safety and security of our nation and its cherished citizens. The exclusive screening of the movie "Jawan" was a small token of appreciation for their immense contributions, and GM Modular is dedicated to continuing its support for our nation's heroes through various initiatives.

