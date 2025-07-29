Celebrating Leaders and Trailblazers with 'Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025'

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 29: Corporate Connect Global Magazine is a leading publication, providing a platform for entrepreneurs, business leaders and innovators to share their stories, connect with their target audience and create a solid industry presence. With a focus on business excellence, innovation and sustainability, the magazine aims to empower individuals and organisations striving to thrive.

At Corporate Connect Magazine, we believe that success goes beyond accomplishing your objective - it is about pushing beyond it to reach new heights and making a lasting impact. With our latest "Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025, we recognise individuals and organisations that embody the spirit of dedication, determination and resilience amid obstacles.

Join us as we celebrate business trailblazers, change-makers and innovators who have created a revolution in the business world and created inspiration to follow others. This is the best opportunity to draw inspiration from their triumph and be part of a community that drives excellence and innovation.

Ukiyoto Publishing

Arjun Chaudhuri (Founder & CEO)

Impact Recognition: The Most Renowned Publishing House To Follow In 2025

Since its inception, Ukiyoto Publishing has been a reputable traditional publishing company with a robust network spanning over 70 nations. Founded by the visionary Arjun Chaudhuri, the company has published over 5000 books over the years and printed over 300,000 books in paperback and hardback formats. With a commitment to excellence, Ukiyoto Publishing is set to make a notable impact in the literary world.

Walter Cuminns Shipping Services

Mr Reegesh Ramakrishnan (CEO)

Most Promising Maritime Solutions Brand of the Year 2025

Walter Cuminns Shipping Services (WCS), established in 2021, has rapidly emerged as a global maritime leader, earning the title of Most Promising Maritime Solutions Brand of the Year 2025. Under the visionary leadership of Founder and CEO Mr. Reegesh Ramakrishnan, WCS has set benchmarks in operational excellence, customer focus, and innovation. Offering a wide range of services across key global ports, WCS stands out for its commitment to sustainability, digital transformation, and strategic partnerships, redefining modern maritime standards with reliability, integrity, and forward-thinking solutions.

Mindskillz

Cavita Mehra (Managing Director)

Impact Recognition: Corporate Learning Innovation Award - 2025

The brainchild of Cavita Mehra, Mindskillz is well-known for offering innovative learning solutions and empowering organisations to upgrade their workforce. Since its inception in 2008, it has been focused on nurturing talent through strategic and impactful learning solutions and has now introduced the LMS C-Factor offering self-paced learning micro modules, further enhancing its blended learning approach in step with the times. Mindskillz drives accelerated performance with personal growth; it currently has a pan-India presence across 33 cities and a global foothold with a network of more than 250+ consultants and trainers.

EDUCATION STATION

ROHIT SIKKA (DIRECTOR)

Most Trusted Immigration Consultancy - 2025

Education Station is a distinctive platform that provides students the right guidance for studying abroad and also expert professionals to help them identify their capabilities. With Rohit Sikka at the helm, the company is supporting students to lead them to their destinations. The entire team is dedicated to empowering students to meet their career aspirations and make them fully satisfied.

Sheel Biotech Limited

Dr S.N. Chandak (Chairman & Executive Director)

Greenhouse Innovation Excellence Award 2025

Sheel Biotech Limited is a leading biotech company, renowned for its innovative agri-solutions. The company is led by Dr S.N. Chandak, Chairman & Executive Director, and is committed to making a positive impact in the industry. It has established itself as a trusted player in the biotech sector due to its dedication to innovation and excellence.

SHREI GLOBAL LOGISTICS

SHEKHAR GUPTA (CEO)

Most Trusted International Cargo & Shipping Partner - 2025

Established in the year 2017, Shrei Global Logistics is an end-to-end logistics company. Under the dynamic leadership of Shekhar Gupta, the company has been recognized as the most trusted international cargo and shipping partner. Today, the company is associated with major seaports and airports worldwide. It has become a major and reliable player in the logistics industry with reliable and timely services.

Inbounderz India

Leading ROI Based Digital Marketing & Branding Agency - 2025

Sajil TG (Founder & CEO Nidhinraj MV - Founder & CFO)

Incorporated in 2017, Inbounderz India has grown rapidly and become more than just a digital marketing firm. It has carved a niche for itself in branding, digital marketing, video ads, website development, and other marketing and development services. Because of its dedication and excellence, the company has become the first choice for all loyal clients, whether starting a new venture or expanding an existing business.

Flipspaces

Kunal Sharma (Founder & CEO)

Fastest Growing Interior Design Venture in Commercial Spaces 2025

Flipspaces is a global interior design and build company transforming the commercial space experience through technology. Flipspaces has transformed over 8Mn SqFt with its tech-first cost efficient approach. Its proprietary software suite enables space planning, virtual walkthroughs, procurement and turnkey execution under one integrated platform. Operating across India, the United States and the U.A.E., Flipspaces serves enterprises, startups, and SMEs seeking agile, future-ready interiors.

Cherysh Trust

Sapna Ravindran (CEO)

Best NGO for Promoting STEM Education Among Rural Girls 2025

Committed to empowering girls and women in rural India for over a decade, CherYsh Trust is an NGO transforming lives through quality education and meaningful work opportunities. Focused on bridging the gender gap in STEM, CherYsh works tirelessly to break the urban-rural digital divide, giving underprivileged girls access to knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in a technology-driven world. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Ms. Sapna Ravindran, CherYsh fosters curiosity, builds digital literacy, and creates pathways to higher education and sustainable livelihoods for rural girls.

HEFT Energy Private Limited

Rajakumar Krishnan (CEO & Director)

Best Emerging Company in Renewable Energy EPC Services - 2025

HEFT Energy Private Limited, with Rajakumar Krishnan at the helm, has become a pioneer in the renewable energy sector. It offers an innovative range of EPC services and is committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions to address the increasing industry demand. With its focus on quality, innovation and customer satisfaction, HEFT Energy is poised for continuous growth and success in the renewable energy market.

TRPW Strategic Partners

Rajesh Kumar (Managing Partner & CEO)

Best Emerging Audit Tech And Consulting Company 2025

With a dedicated team of experienced finance and business professionals, TRPW Strategic Partners offers audit solutions customised to each business's goals with small and large geographies. Based in India and USA, this audit tech firm empowers entrepreneurs and senior business executives across diverse industries and businesses.

M.B. Engineering Industries

Mahabir Prasad Mishra (Proprietor)

Excellence In Indigenous Machinery Development 2025

M.B. Engineering Industries is a 55-year-old establishment founded by its Mentor, Shri Ram Shiromani Mishra, and continued by its proprietor, Mr. Mahabir Prasad Mishra. The company manufactures Vertical Injection Moulding Machines and EVA press machines, which are proudly used by most of the renowned manufacturers in the footwear and automobile industries. As the first and oldest manufacturers of these machines, M.B. Engineering Industries has supplied its products across India and exported them to several countries. The company use all indigenous parts, maintaining high-quality standards and striving for continuous development with the latest Technology. Its 40,000 square ft workshop is equipped with skilled workers and CNC Machines, ensuring precise standards and accuracy.

House of Zelena

Hina Priyadarshini (Co-Founder)

India's Most Loved Maternity Brand of 2025

The brainchild of Hina Priyadarshini, House of Zelena is a well-known maternity brand in India. It is widely known for its wide range of quality products and commitment to motherhood. Its focus is on comfort, style, and innovation. As India's love maternity brand, House of Zelena is continuously setting new industry standards with a strong online presence and customer-centric approach.

Quasar CyberTech Private Limited

Mr Kishor Sonawane (Founder & CEO)

Excellence in Cybersecurity Services Provider 2025

Quasar CyberTech Private Limited (QCTPL) is a next-generation IT and Cybersecurity services company, committed to delivering secure, scalable, modern digital and cloud-driven solutions.It aims to be a trusted partner, delivering a wide range of services like Cybersecurity Consulting & Advisory, Managed IT, Staff Augmentation, IT & Cloud Consulting, Training & Education and Product Engineering. The company is currently growing under the dynamic leadership of Kishor Sonawane

Zysec AI Pvt Ltd

Venkatesh Siddi (CEO & Founder)

Best Emerging AI Company of the Year 2025

ZySec AI builds the Sovereign Intelligence Stack, empowering Mission Critical organizations to deploy AI strategically. According to ZySec, they enable organisations to do so without compromising on data ownership, compliance, or security. Their platform unifies fragmented data into real-time, context-aware intelligenceranging from RAG to autonomous agents. These are currently deployed in mission-critical facilities with zero data exposure. ZySec AI's vision is "A world where sovereign intelligence is trusted by design." They believe that intelligence should be owned, not outsourcedenabling competitive advantages to remain within organisations that created them.

Caravela Roasters

Mr Carlos Noronha (Founder)

Emerging Brand of the Year 2025

Caravela Roasters is a Goa-based specialty coffee brand dedicated to crafting exceptional, small-batch coffees that highlight the richness and diversity of Indian beans. Founded by Carlos Noronha in 2019, the brand brings together artisanal roasting and a deep respect for origin to deliver a cup that is both flavourful and honest. From smooth, fruity Arabicas to bold, chocolatey blends with Robusta, Caravela Roasters offers a curated range of light, medium, and dark roasts, each batch roasted to order for maximum freshness. Rooted in Goa and driven by passion, the brand is redefining how coffee is experienced across cafes, homes, and workspaces throughout India.

Ellocent Labs IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Sundeep Kaur (Founder) And Navneet Singh (Co-Founder)

Top Enterprise Solution Provider 2025

Ellocent Labs IT Solutions, founded by Sundeep Kaur and Navneet Singh, is a global software development company. It strives to always deliver breakthrough solutions to clients to transform business through tech. The company envisions achieving a team environment with the client, staff, associates and business partners.

