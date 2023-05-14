Celebrating Mom-preneurs: 5 Inspiring Women Who Excel in Business & Motherhood

5 Inspiring Women Who Excel in Business & Motherhood

New Delhi [India], May 14: Mother’s Day is a special day to honour the immeasurable love and sacrifice that mothers give to their families every day. For women entrepreneurs who also juggle the demands of running a business while raising children, this day takes on an even deeper meaning. We spoke with several mom-preneurs who have found a way to balance motherhood and entrepreneurship and who have gained unique perspectives on the beauty and challenges of motherhood. In this article, they share their inspiring stories and insights on the meaning of Mother’s Day. Here, we celebrate the remarkable spirit of motherhood and the amazing women who embody it.

Ms. Ruchi Rathor, Diploma in Finance Strategy (Oxford University), Diploma in Business Finance University of London International Programme, Founder and Director at Payomatix Technologies Private Limited, Delhi

This Mother’s Day, we celebrate Ruchi Rathor, a successful entrepreneur and mother who has achieved a remarkable balance between her personal and professional life. Rathor has been recognized for her accomplishments as the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 by the Indian Achievers Forum & ET Leadership Excellence Award 2022. Rathor has 20 years of experience in the payment industry, and in 2021, she founded Payomatix, a fintech startup that provides innovative payment solutions to businesses of all sizes.

Despite facing numerous challenges in starting and growing her business as a mother of two young children, Rathor has managed to balance her personal and professional life through hard work, dedication, and perseverance. She credits her team at Payomatix for their hard work and support, which has allowed her to focus on her family when needed. Her story is an inspiration to women who aspire to be successful entrepreneurs and mothers, and she reminds us of the importance of a strong support network, the value of hard work, the need for balance, and the power of perseverance in the face of challenges. As we celebrate International Mother’s Day, let us honour and celebrate the incredible achievements of women like Rathor, who have made a positive impact on society.

Ms. Ambika Warrier, PG Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology, Founder – Aananda Centre for Counselling, RCI Registered Rehabilitation Counselor and Psychotherapist, Delhi

Business and motherhood can be looked at as 2 ends of the spectrum called life. One is where the individual gets into a logical and reasoning self, while the other is where she is nurturing, caring, and emotionally connected to her offspring. It is very important to understand that the business needs an emotional touch, and motherhood can succeed only when approached with a pinch of logic, reasoning, and assertiveness.

Our varied experiences, along with the zeal to explore, are what make a person excel in whatever she does. There may be times when we may feel torn between the two. However, both are acts of sustenance, of life and its prerequisites. And the word ‘Excel’ is a subjective term, and we all measure it differently.

Ms. Anjali Srivastava, Director – CodeFireTechnologies. Pvt. Ltd, Noida, Founder – SchoolAdmissionindia.com, IIM Calcutta Alumni, Mentor of Change AIM (Govt of India)

On this special occasion of Mother’s Day, I am thrilled to share my journey as a Mom-preneur, gracefully embracing the dual roles of a dedicated mother and Director of HR at Code Fire Technologies Pvt. Ltd. A Balancing entrepreneurship and motherhood has been both challenging and rewarding. It requires determination, adaptability, and a strong support network. Alongside my roles, I founded SchooladmissionIndia.com, simplifying the school admission process for parents and contributing to the education sector. I pay tribute to my family, who inspire me with their milestones and belief in my abilities. Drawing from my experiences, I share tips for aspiring Mom-preneurs: clarify goals, establish priorities, build a reliable support network, delegate tasks, and master time management. Above all, self-care is essential. “Embrace the symphony of motherhood and entrepreneurship, and let your path flow with grace and possibilities.”

Let us celebrate Mother’s Day and cherish the joys of motherhood and entrepreneurship. Together, we can make a positive impact on our personal and professional lives, nurturing a harmonious balance between our roles as successful businesswomen and loving mothers.

Ms. Fatima Ahad & Ms. Zainab Ahad, Nift And Masters In International Business – KBS UK, Co-Founder & Head Business Development Bachelor – Hospitality Management And Masters In Marketing -Surrey Business School And ISB, Delhi

Entrepreneurship is the act of starting and running a business. Women, despite facing cultural and societal barriers, have become successful entrepreneurs by combining their womanhood and business acumen. The advent of technology, better education, and available resources has helped women nurture their careers while balancing household responsibilities.

Women entrepreneurs have realized their potential in driving inclusive growth and employment generation, motivating many women in rural and urban settings. Harnessing the economic potential of women has proven to have a cascading effect on health, education, and gender equity. Zainab and Fatima launched Zeefaa, a sustainable clothing brand, to provide livelihoods to craftsmen and tailors across the country. Despite facing challenges, the sisters have emerged as successful businesswomen, homemakers, and role models for women pursuing their dreams. Overall, women have proven themselves to be successful entrepreneurs who excel in both business and motherhood, and their contribution to inclusive growth and employment generation is immeasurable.

Ms. Shuchita Gupta, Co-founder – Care4parents.in and eazyhealth.in

B.com (h) from SRCC, Fellow Chartered Accountant, Accelerated Management Program (Yale)

Shuchita Gupta is an adventurous person who likes to try out different things and has varied experiences. She’s combining her knowledge and experience to do something close to her heart, i.e. Healthcare. Shuchita Gupta is also a strong corporate leader who has worked as a Consultant CFO with many start-ups, such as E-Enable Technologies, adda52.com, Zupee, and others, with her last assignment as Director of Finance at Moglix. Coming from a corporate background and being willing to do something meaningful was her yearning. So, one day, she left her stable job and co-founded Care4parents.in and Eazyhealth.in along with Dr. Aman Khera.

As per Suchita, “Women should not be afraid of experimenting or taking risks or afraid of failure. We are born multi-tasking people… Not only can we manage house and work responsibilities effectively, but we also bring a certain creativity and personal touch to everything we do. My family has been very supportive and has guided me all along.”

