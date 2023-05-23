Celebrating Motherhood at 40 and Beyond: Navigating the Extraordinary Journey

Primex News Network

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Many women in India intend to delay their pregnancy journey till the age of 40 but are skeptical about the decision due to social, economic and online myths circulating around it. Although there are possible advantages and disadvantages to pregnancy at any age, there are several reasons why women are delaying parenthood till later in life. Preterm labour, gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, infertility, and an increased risk of birth abnormalities and miscarriage are just a few of the problems that women over 40 are more likely to experience. Women over 40 must therefore receive meticulous prenatal care and supervision from reputable medical professionals.

For many working women, their reason is the years of effort they invested in developing their careers. They have felt the satisfaction of attaining success at work, and they are not eager to let go of that feeling. Instead, they choose to invest more time in their job before having children. Higher education or financial security may be the goals of some women before they take on the additional responsibility of parenthood.

Women today are balancing ever-demanding work and family responsibilities, which puts more pressure on them to make the most of their resources and make plans for the future. Women of reproductive age may be more likely to have the means required to safeguard the welfare of their children if they have more time to save and establish a solid financial foundation.

The desire to give the firstborn more attention is the most frequently mentioned justification for delaying having another child. Women also claim that the desire for time to heal and recover from the challenging experience of labour and delivery also contributes to their decision to wait. Other mothers put off having a second child because of a first kid who has autism, birth abnormalities, or mental subnormality.

Dr Sharayu Mohite, IVF Consultant from Jehangir Hospital, elucidates,"Pregnancy after the age of 40 is referred to as "geriatric" pregnancy, and women in their 40s are far more likely to comprehend how their reproductive system functions and any alterations that might take place over time. Women's biological fitness and overall physical fitness are two key success factors after the age of 40. The ovaries are the first organs to age, and eggs from women over 40 often result in embryos with genetic abnormalities. This problem affects all women equally and cannot be changed."

IVF Specialist Dr Sachin Kulkarni from Jehangir Hospital elaborated further and explained, "Ovarian and overall health fitness are both components of systemic fitness. A woman still has a natural possibility of getting pregnant if her ovarian reserve is healthy, showing AMH over 1.1, FSH below 10, and antral follicle count above 5. Women over 40 who have high FSH levels and persistently low AFC have trouble getting pregnant naturally. Women with limited ovarian reserve, obesity, and reproductive diseases (adenomyosis and fibroids) require assisted conception."

Due to the absence of eggs, the likelihood of natural conception is minimal (about 8-10%) at this age, but if a woman had PCOS earlier in life, her egg-producing capability might still be normal at 40.

The likelihood of conception rises as assisted reproductive technology develops. It has been demonstrated that chances of conception with straightforward IUI using clomiphene citrate tablets have a good pregnancy rate, thus this does not imply that IVF is the only alternative. IUI and IVF both have a similar success rate so women can opt for an affordable and compatible treatment rather than a costlier one. By choosing PGTA to detect genetically normal embryos, the biological challenge of producing genetically abnormal offspring can be easily avoided. Abortions, early preterm deliveries, high blood pressure, and gestational diabetes mellitus are additional challenges to pregnancy at 40. Transferring PGTA-tested embryos reduces ectopic pregnancies, and improving overall health prior to embryo transfer reduces other risks.

Multispeciality hospitals in India, including Jehangir Hospital, Pune offer suitable pre-treatment & customised IVF protocols for successful results. The expert team opts for the best treatments available in the industry and concentrates on follicular tracking and random starting for the IVF cycle. The expert team in coordination with the expectant parents discusses all the associated reproductive choices and concerns. Pregnancy after 40 can go normally physiologically if there are no cumulative risk factors present and the pregnancy is managed appropriately. Planning a healthy pregnancy after the age of 40 benefits from a thorough knowledge of ovarian reserve and cardiometabolic health.

Eventually, each woman must assess her own circumstances to determine whether postponing pregnancy is the best course of action for her. A woman's goals should be carefully considered, potential risks and advantages should be balanced, and planning should be made if they can reasonably be accomplished prior to becoming a mother.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by Primex News Network.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor