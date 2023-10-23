Celebrating Seven Years of Consistency: RFL Academy Teams Shine Again at WRO India

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 23: In a testament to unwavering excellence and commitment to robotics, RFL Academy is elated to announce its unparalleled achievement at the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) India national chapter. Leading the parade of victories, the teams RFL Marine Bots, consisting Aaron, Hitarth, and Vatsal from RFL Ahmedabad, and Techtory, consisting Aryan S, Aryan M, and Kabir from RFL Mumbai clinched the Gold and Silver positions, respectively, in the Robomission Elementary category. Their prodigious talent ensures they will now wear India's colors at the WRO International Finale in Panama from 7th to 9th November, vying for top honors against champion teams from over 70 countries.

What makes this victory even more significant is the continuation of a legacy. This is RFL Academy's seventh consecutive year at the WRO, and for all these years, its teams have secured the pole position, representing India at the WRO International Championship. Such a streak showcases not just the prowess of the students but also the top-tier quality of training imparted at the academy.

The RFL Academy's hall of fame this year is expansive:

Team RFL Tera Tridents from Rajkot, with the dynamic duo of Nikunj and Sahil, showcased their expertise by landing the second position in the Robomission Senior Category.

Team ADIS Aqua Bots, powered by Vani, Anushka, and Rupal, grabbed the second spot in the Future Innovator Elementary Category.

Team Aimers from Mumbai, composed of Rajveer, Paritra, and Ranveer, made a mark with the third position in the Robomission Elementary Category.

Team Blue Bots from RFL Ahmedabad and Team BrickBrute from RFL Mumbai also secured 5th position in the Robomission Junior and Senior high categories respectively.

Further underscoring its pioneering position, a staggering seven of the top ten teams in the Robomission Elementary category hailed from the RFL Academy. RFL Academy's vast representation was also evident, with 32 teams from centres across Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Jamnagar participating in the WRO National Chapter, part of an ensemble of over 500 teams that competed at the India Expo Mart, Noida, organized by the INDIA STEM Foundation. India STEM Foundation, based out of Delhi, is the national organiser for WRO since 2007. Complete results for this competition can be found at - https://wroindia.org/season-2023/national-championship/result/

"At RFL Academy, our primary emphasis has always been on nurturing talent to its maximum potential. Our seven-year streak is both a testament to our exceptional training programs and a symbol of our commitment to robotics education," remarked Ashwin Shah, Co-Founder and CEO at RFL Academy. "To consistently win on such a grand scale, demonstrates that we are indeed the premier destination in India for budding roboticists. At RFL Academy, we are proud of all our coaches who work their sweat out to ensure top-tier and result-driven coaching to the students, working round the clock! We are also thankful to the parent's fraternity for their continued trust in us."

Teams from RFL Academy have been making India proud since 2017 at various other international robotics competitions as well like FIRST LEGO League, FIRST Tech Challenge, FIRST Robotics Competition, VEX IQ Robotics Competition, Codeavour, MIT Appathon, and MakeX, to name a few across countries like USA, Australia, Germany and beyond!

For more information about RFL Academy, visit - www.robofunlab.com

