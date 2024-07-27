Celebrating Success and Achievements of 40 Under 40 India 2024 Leaders

New Delhi (India), July 27: World Brand Affairs has announced “40 Under 40” India 2024 Leaders, celebrating individuals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated exceptional talent, innovation, and leadership across various sectors in India. This initiative recognizes leaders who have excelled in their careers and made significant impacts on society. The selection criteria include a combination of professional achievements, contributions to their industry, and the potential to influence future generations.

This year’s honorees represent diverse sectors including technology, education, healthcare, business, and the arts. By highlighting their achievements, World Brand Affairs aims to inspire young professionals and showcase the immense potential within India’s dynamic workforce.

Meet the 40 Under 40 India 2024 Leaders:

Ananya Birla, Cofounder of Mpower and Founder of Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd. Isha Ambani, Member of the Board at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ) Taapsee Pannu, Actress and Entrepreneur Garima Mishra, Sales Head, Apple India, Redington Group Faziya, Owner of Belleficial Couture Mudit Aggarwal, Founder of Batter Chatter Pvt Ltd & MMX Foods Rahul Banerjee, Managing Director of PGP Academy Private Limited Siddesh Savant, Chief Executive Officer of Ultra Plus Lubes Pvt. Ltd., West Coast Lubricants & Asphalts Pvt. Ltd., Ultra Labs Krishna Singh, Head of Global Business Management, Kuehne + Nagel Arshiya Singh, Director Global Compensation, Boston Consulting Group Hrushikesh Mendole, CEO & Director of SBS Water & Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Dr Rahul S. Kadam, Chairman and Managing Director of Udagiri Sugar and Power Ltd Deepak Pandey, Managing Director and Founder, GP Eco Solutions India Limited Rahul Reddy, AIC-OCTOSPACES Incubator Services Private Limited Avinash Abnave, Managing Director, Insiza Technologies Dr. Prashant Kshetre, Vice President of Government Business at MDIndia Health Insurance TPA Richa Shrivastava, Author Anmol Rajdev, Founder & CEO, 42Works Info Solutions Pvt Ltd Dhiraj Naik, Senior Director (Head of Analytics) at Razorpay Yatharth Gautam , Director & COO of Birla Open Minds Education Pvt. LTD Karan Mehta, CEO of Easybuy, Landmark Group Anurag R. Iyer, Director, Iyernomics Sanket Nirmal, Founder & CEO of DefensaNet Securities LLP Varun Rai Arora, Business Partner, Rai Poultries Arjun Gupta, CEO of Auretics Limited Deep Sen, General Manager of IT & Digital Experience at Kohler Swagat Singh, Senior Director Demand Generation, Innovapptive Mukesh Choudhary, Business Head at Spartan Poker Govil Alok, CEO, KL Technology Incubators Foundation Manoj Meena, VP, PristynCare Ritu Goyal, Managing Partner, Naks & Associates Silky Jain Marwah, Executive Director of Tulas Institute & Co-Founder of Netpuppys Dhara Shah, VP, Bonanza Portfolio Shrinivas Shinde, Founder & CEO, Playace. co Sajal Mehrotra, Associate Director Business Development, Trianz Digital Consulting Nishhit Sood, Founder of Vighatan Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Saarthak Gupta, CEO & Founder of Purple Martini Dibyajyoti Biswal, Director – Ernst & Young Mohit Mittal, Director, Unistone Panels Pvt Ltd

These leaders have shown resilience, creativity, and a commitment to excellence that sets them apart. Their stories are a testament to the boundless opportunities available in India, and they serve as role models for aspiring leaders across the nation. World Brand Affairs is proud to celebrate these trailblazers and looks forward to witnessing their continued contributions to their industries and society at large.

