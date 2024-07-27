Celebrating Success and Achievements of 40 Under 40 India 2024 Leaders

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 27: World Brand Affairs has announced "40 Under 40" India 2024 Leaders, celebrating individuals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated exceptional talent, innovation, and leadership across various sectors in India. This initiative recognizes leaders who have excelled in their careers and made significant impacts on society. The selection criteria include a combination of professional achievements, contributions to their industry, and the potential to influence future generations.

This year's honorees represent diverse sectors including technology, education, healthcare, business, and the arts. By highlighting their achievements, World Brand Affairs aims to inspire young professionals and showcase the immense potential within India's dynamic workforce.

Meet the 40 Under 40 India 2024 Leaders:

1. Ananya Birla, Cofounder of Mpower and Founder of Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd.

2. Isha Ambani, Member of the Board at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

3. Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ)

4. Taapsee Pannu, Actress and Entrepreneur

5. Garima Mishra, Sales Head, Apple India, Redington Group

6. Faziya, Owner of Belleficial Couture

7. Mudit Aggarwal, Founder of Batter Chatter Pvt Ltd & MMX Foods

8. Rahul Banerjee, Managing Director of PGP Academy Private Limited

9. Siddesh Savant, Chief Executive Officer of Ultra Plus Lubes Pvt. Ltd., West Coast Lubricants & Asphalts Pvt. Ltd., Ultra Labs

10. Krishna Singh, Head of Global Business Management, Kuehne + Nagel

11. Arshiya Singh, Director Global Compensation, Boston Consulting Group

12. Hrushikesh Mendole, CEO & Director of SBS Water & Infra Projects Pvt Ltd

13. Dr Rahul S. Kadam, Chairman and Managing Director of Udagiri Sugar and Power Ltd

14. Deepak Pandey, Managing Director and Founder, GP Eco Solutions India Limited

15. Rahul Reddy, AIC-OCTOSPACES Incubator Services Private Limited

16. Avinash Abnave, Managing Director, Insiza Technologies

17. Dr. Prashant Kshetre, Vice President of Government Business at MDIndia Health Insurance TPA

18. Richa Shrivastava, Author

19. Anmol Rajdev, Founder & CEO, 42Works Info Solutions Pvt Ltd

20. Dhiraj Naik, Senior Director (Head of Analytics) at Razorpay

21. Yatharth Gautam, Director & COO of Birla Open Minds Education Pvt. LTD

22. Karan Mehta, CEO of Easybuy, Landmark Group

23. Anurag R. Iyer, Director, Iyernomics

24. Sanket Nirmal, Founder & CEO of DefensaNet Securities LLP

25. Varun Rai Arora, Business Partner, Rai Poultries

26. Arjun Gupta, CEO of Auretics Limited

27. Deep Sen, General Manager of IT & Digital Experience at Kohler

28. Swagat Singh, Senior Director Demand Generation, Innovapptive

29. Mukesh Choudhary, Business Head at Spartan Poker

30. Govil Alok, CEO, KL Technology Incubators Foundation

31. Manoj Meena, VP, PristynCare

32. Ritu Goyal, Managing Partner, Naks & Associates

33. Silky Jain Marwah, Executive Director of Tulas Institute & Co-Founder of Netpuppys

34. Dhara Shah, VP, Bonanza Portfolio

35. Shrinivas Shinde, Founder & CEO, Playace. co

36. Sajal Mehrotra, Associate Director Business Development, Trianz Digital Consulting

37. Nishhit Sood, Founder of Vighatan Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

38. Saarthak Gupta, CEO & Founder of Purple Martini

39. Dibyajyoti Biswal, Director - Ernst & Young

40. Mohit Mittal, Director, Unistone Panels Pvt Ltd

These leaders have shown resilience, creativity, and a commitment to excellence that sets them apart. Their stories are a testament to the boundless opportunities available in India, and they serve as role models for aspiring leaders across the nation. World Brand Affairs is proud to celebrate these trailblazers and looks forward to witnessing their continued contributions to their industries and society at large.

