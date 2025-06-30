Celebrating Success: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health Awards 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 30: Held annually on the occasion of Doctors' Day, this prestigious awards initiative honors medical professionals across the country who have gone above and beyond in their service to patients and the healthcare community. Inspired by the vision and values of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the awards highlight not only clinical expertise but also ethical integrity, innovation, and human-centered care.

List of Awardees:

* Dr. Ajit Desai - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

* Dr. Alpana Sowani - Service Excellence in Diabetology

* Dr. Amit Goel - Service excellence in Kidney Transplant / UroOncology & Robotics

* Dr. Anurag Garg - Service Excellence in Urology

* Amitabh Psychology - Excellence in Personalized Career Counseling

* Dr. Anil Kumar T - Service Excellence in Urology and Uro Oncology

* Dr. Ankesh Sahetya - Service Excellence in Infertility & IVF

* Dr. Anurag Awasthi - Service Excellence in Sports Injury, Joint Replacement & Regenerative Orthopedics

* Dr. Anusha KS - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynecology

* Dr. Archana Arshanapally - Service Excellence in Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine

* Dr. Archana Mohana - Service Excellence in Gynaecology and Obstetrics

* Dr. Arpit Gupta - Service Excellence in Pediatrics - Child Treatment

* Dr. Bandana Sodhi - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynaecology

* Dr. Biswanath Gouda - Service Excellence in Laparoscopic Bariatric and Gastrointestinal Surgery

* Dr. Chandan Choudhary - Service Excellence in Nephrology Treatment

* Dr. Daljeet singh Chauhan - Service Excellence in Cardiology Practice

* Dr. Deepak Kumar - Service Excellence in Advanced Laproscopic & Laser Surgery

* Dr. Deepika Tiwari - Service Excellence in Obstetrics & Gynecology

* Dr. Dhammdeep Humane - Service Excellence in Cardiology

* Dr. G. Uma Sri - Service Excellence in Pulmonology

* Dr. Gaurav Jaswal - Service Excellence in Oncology

* Dr. Gayatri Deshpande - Excellence in Fertility Enhancing Laparoscopy & Robotic Surgery

* Dr. Gerry George Mathew - Service Excellence in Kidney Transplant (50% payment pending)

* Dr. Girish Sarada - Service Excellence in Cosmetic Dentistry

* Prof Dr .G.S.Prabudoss - Service Excellence in Advanced Endoscopy

* Dr. Harish Bajaj - Service Excellence in Cardiology Practice

* Dr. Ishan Gupta - Service Excellence in Pulmonology

* Dr. Jayant Thakuria - Service Excellence in Rheumatology

* Dr. JPS Sawhney - Service Excellence in Cardiology Practice

* Dr. Krishna Vijaykumar Patil - Service Excellence in Nephrology Treatment & Kidney Transplant

* Dr. Lal Daga - Service Excellence in Cardiology & Interventions

* Dr. Lavi Sindhu - Service Excellence in IVF Treatment

* Dr. Lepakshi K - Service Excellence in Medical Oncology

* Dr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy - Service Excellence in Pulmonologist

* Dr. Malavika Singh - Excellence in Pediatric Dentistry and Early Childhood Development Advocacy

* Dr. Mamta Vernekar Dighe - Service Excellence in Fertility Treatment & IVF

* Dr. Manish Mahajan - Service Excellence in Nephrology Treatment & Kidney Transplant

* Dr. Mayank Kapur - Service Excellence in Pulmonologist

* Dr. Mudit Khanna - Service Excellence in Minimally Invasive Hip and Knee Joint Replacement Surgeries

* Dr. Mukesh Bavishi - Service Excellence in Gynec Surgery & Gynec Cancer

* Dr. Munindra Kumar - Service Excellence in Kidney Transplant

* Prof. Dr. M Wali - Service Excellence in Cardiology

* Dr. Naresh Agarwal - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement & Orthopedics

* Dr. Nikunj Agrawal - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement Surgery , Arthroscopy and Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery

* Dr. Nikunj Vithalani - Service Excellence in Oncology

* Dr. Pavan Kumar - Service Excellence in Cardiovascular Surgery

* Dr. Pooja Babbar - Service Excellence in Oncology & Service Excellence in Precision Oncology

* Dr. Pradeep Mahajan - Service Excellence in Healthcare Research

* Dr. Pravin H Taware - Service Excellence in Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine

* Dr. Priya Pradhan - Service Excellence in Pediatric Cardiologist

* Dr. Puneet Verma - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

* Dr. Rahul Rane - Service Excellence in Spine Surgery & Knee Replacement Surgery

* Dr. Rahul Singhal - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

* Dr. Rajeev Kumar Mittal - Service Excellence in Neonatology

* Dr. Rakesh Tirmale - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

* Dr. Rashi S. Gupta - Service Excellence in Dental Care

* Dr. Richa Singh - Service Excellence in Infertility Treatment

* Dr. Rishit K Harbada - Service Excellence in Nephrology

* Dr. Rohil Singh Kakkar - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement & Orthopedic Surgery

* Dr. Rohit Lamba - Service Excellence in Joint Replacement

* Dr. Ruchi Tandon - Service Excellence in Mother and Child Health

* Dr. S S Murthy - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology

* Dr. S. L. N. Raju - Service Excellence in Urology

* Dr. Sachin Bhonsle - Service Excellence in Knee Replacement

* Dr. Safiuddin Nadwi - Excellence in Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery

* Dr. Sameer Pilankar - Advanced Knee Arthroscopy for ACL Tear - Shoulder Arthroscopy for Rotator Cuff Tear

* Dr. Sanjeev Varma - Service Excellence in Orthopaedics and Wellness

* Dr. Santosh Nayak - Service Excellence in Dental Care and Cosmetic Dentistry

* Dr. Shalini Jain Nawal - Service Excellence in Fertility & IVF

* Dr. Shekar M G - Service Excellence in Urooncology and Renal Transplantation

* Dr. Shikha Tripathi - Excellence in Dental Care with Implants & Digital Dentistry

* Dr. Shilanjan Roy - Service Excellence in Interventional Cardiology and Cardiology Practice

* Dr. Shuchin Bajaj - Excellence in Transforming Healthcare through High Quality Affordable Medical Services

* Dr. Simon Thomas - Service Excellence in Robotic Joint Replacements

* Dr. Simrandeep Kaur - Service Excellence in Infertility Treatment

* Dr. Sivaraman B - Service Excellence in Shoulder and Elbow

* Prof. Dr. Sivarama Krishnan - Service Excellence in Kidney Transplant Surgery

* Dr. Sonam Solanki - Service Excellence in Asthma Management

* Dr. Waheed Zzaman - Service Excellence in Kidney Transplant / Urology

This year's event is supported by leading organizations committed to healthcare excellence:

Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. joins once again as the Healthcare Partner, bringing their deep commitment to quality and patient-first solutions to this celebration.

AllTrak Technologies Pvt. Ltd., as the Technology Partner, ensures a seamless and impactful event experience, leveraging innovation to connect and honor healthcare leaders nationwide.

The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health Awards serve as a platform to spotlight the dedication of healthcare professionals from various specializationsdoctors who have made meaningful contributions through clinical practice, research, education, or healthcare leadership.

By recognizing their efforts, the awards aim to inspire the broader medical community and reinforce the importance of empathy, excellence, and lifelong learning in the field of medicine.

As we celebrate these remarkable individuals in 2025, we not only honor their personal journeys but also the collective spirit of the medical profession. This event is a powerful reminder that behind every success in healthcare lies unwavering dedication, sleepless nights, and a deep-rooted desire to serve humanity.

Through the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health Awards, Nandish Communication, reaffirms its commitment to uplifting the healthcare community and spotlighting those who continue to make a profound difference in the lives of others.

