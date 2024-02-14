Celebrating Success: Highlights from ITM University Gwalior's 8th Convocation Ceremony 2024

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 14: The 8th Convocation of ITM University Gwalior was not just a ceremony; it was a celebration of achievements, inspirations, and the promise of a brighter future. Held amidst a cultural, spiritual, informative, and educational ambience, the convocation brought together students, educators, and distinguished guests from various fields.

Keynote Messages:

* Spiritual Guru Acharya Oma the Akka emphasized the importance of compassion and sensitivity in one's actions, urging students to pursue education with integrity.

* Renowned sculptor Professor Latika Katt encouraged students to challenge themselves and carve their own path to success.

* Sonam Wangchuk, the innovative engineer, reminded students to stay grounded and serve society with sensitivity, drawing inspiration from ancient wisdom.

* Journalist Neerja Chowdhury highlighted the role of journalism in shaping society and urged students to turn their dreams into reality.

* Padmashri Dr. Pradeep Chowbey emphasized the significance of learning from ancient texts and embracing technology to bring about positive change.

* Padmashri Raghu Rai, the acclaimed photographer, urged students to pursue their professions passionately and strive for excellence.

* Actor Padmashri Manoj Bajpayee shared his journey of perseverance and urged students to pursue their dreams with honesty and determination.

Inspirational Insights:

* Professor Sunil Kumar discussed the importance of lifelong learning and encouraged students to dream big for a developed India by 2027.

* Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Upadhyay highlighted the diversity of knowledge at ITM University, where every individual is respected for their expertise.

Chancellor's Vision:

Chancellor Ruchi Singh Chauhan and Pro-Chancellor Dr Daulat Singh Chauhan emphasized the values of hard work, compassion, and self-improvement.

Honorary Degrees and Awards:

The convocation ceremony saw the conferral of honorary degrees on our distinguished personalities, including Professor Latika Katt, Manoj Bajpayee, Neerja Chowdhury, Dr. Pradeep Chowbey, Raghu Rai, and Sonam Wangchuk, who were honored for their exceptional contributions to society.

Student Achievements:

A total of 1297 students were awarded graduate and postgraduate degrees, recognizing their hard work and dedication. Special recognition was given to students who excelled in various fields and received gold medals for their outstanding performances.

Conclusion:

The 8th Convocation Ceremony of ITM University Gwalior was not just a milestone in the academic journey of its students; it was a testament to their resilience, determination, and aspirations. As they step into the world beyond the university walls, equipped with knowledge, values, and dreams, they carry with them the promise of a brighter tomorrow. It is their passion, dedication, and commitment to excellence that will shape the future and inspire generations to come. Congratulations to all the graduates, and may their futures be filled with success, fulfilment, and happiness.

Visit http://itmuniversity.ac.in for more details.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor