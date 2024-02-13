Celebrating Success: St. Andrews Institute of Technology and Management, Gurgaon Student Secures 40 Lakh Pre-Placement Offer from Autodesk

SRV Media

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 13: St. Andrews Institute of Technology and Management, a premier Engineering College known for its excellence in engineering education, proudly announces the remarkable achievement of one of its students, Gourav Yadav, who has secured a prestigious pre-placement offer of 40 lacs per annum from Autodesk, a global leader in design and engineering software.

Gourav Yadav, a final-year student pursuing B.Tech., has demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication throughout their academic journey. Their outstanding academic performance, coupled with their passion for innovation and problem-solving, has garnered the attention of industry giants like Autodesk.

"We are thrilled to congratulate Gourav Yadav on this remarkable achievement," said Dr. Dinesh Yadav, Dean Training and Placements at St. Andrews Institute of Technology and Management. "This accomplishment is a testament to their hard work, perseverance, and the quality of education provided at our institution. Gourav Yadav has truly exemplified the spirit of excellence that we strive to instil in all our students."

Autodesk, renowned for its cutting-edge software solutions in architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and media industries, recognized the immense potential in Gourav Yadav. The pre-placement offer extended to them underscores Autodesk's confidence in the student's abilities and potential contributions to the company's future endeavours.

"I am deeply honoured and grateful for this incredible opportunity," expressed Gourav Yadav. "I owe a great deal of gratitude to management of St. Andrews Institute of Technology and Management for providing me with a nurturing environment and top-notch education that has equipped me with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the industry. I am excited about the prospect of contributing to Autodesk's innovative projects and making meaningful contributions to the field of engineering."

St. Andrews Institute of Technology and Management is renowned for its industry-aligned curriculum, highly qualified and experienced faculty members, state-of-the-art facilities, and collaborations with leading organizations to provide students with hands-on experience and exposure to real-world challenges. The college's commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and excellence has consistently led to its students securing lucrative opportunities with top companies worldwide.

"As an institution, we are dedicated to nurture talent and empowering our students to achieve their fullest potential," affirmed Dr. Rakesh Rajpal, Director at St. Andrews Institute of Technology and Management. "The success of Gourav Yadav reaffirms our commitment to providing a dynamic learning environment that equips students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to thrive in today's competitive world."

Gourav Yadav's achievement serves as an inspiration to current and future students, motivating them to pursue excellence and strive for success in their chosen fields. It also reinforces St. Andrews Institute of Technology and Management's position as a leading hub of innovation and talent in the realm of engineering education.

The pre-placement offer extended to Gourav Yadav by Autodesk not only recognizes their individual capabilities but also reflects the quality of education and opportunities provided by St. Andrews Institute of Technology and Management. It underscores the college's reputation for producing industry-ready graduates who are poised to make significant contributions to the ever-evolving field of engineering.

St. Andrews Institute of Technology and Management extends its heartfelt congratulations to Gourav Yadav on this momentous achievement and wishes them continued success in their future endeavours.

About St. Andrews Institute of Technology and Management is a premier institution dedicated to providing excellence in engineering education. With a commitment to innovation, industry collaboration, and holistic development, SAITM empowers students to become future leaders and innovators in their chosen fields. The college offers a comprehensive range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs:

* Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.)

* Computer Science Engineering

* CSE: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

* CSE: Data Science

* Electronics and Telecommunication

* Masters of Technology (M. Tech.)

* Bachelor of Computer Application (B.C.A.)

* Masters of Computer Application (M.C.A.)

* Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.)

* Masters of Business Administration (M.B.A.)

Other institutions under the same management and inside the campus are:

* St. Andrews College of Architecture

* Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch.)

* St. Andrews College of Pharmacy

* Diploma in Pharmacy (D. Pharma.)

* Bachelor in Pharmacy (B. Pharma)

For admissions and more information about St. Andrews Institute of Technology and Management programs, visit www.saitm.ac.in or call +918505937772.

