Celebrating the Bond Between Man and Machine: TVS MotoSoul 4.0 Returns to Goa on December 6-7, 2024

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 29: TVS Motor Company (TVSM) - a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments, today announced the fourth edition of its flagship motorcycling festival TVS MotoSoul at Vagator, Goa on December 6 and 7, 2024. TVS MotoSoul is the culmination of all that is motorcycling, racing and the brotherhood of like-minded performance enthusiasts.

TVS MotoSoul 4.0 will draw visitors from India and several other countries where TVSM operates. Attendees will have the chance to participate in motorsports including dirt track racing, stunt shows, and flat track challenges. They will engage in interactive sessions with race champions, riding experts, motorcycling legends. Top artists in entertainment, and music will make the evenings engaging. Culinary delights from across continents, wellness and personal care sessions, bike trips and tricks, community and bonding sessions are all built into the two day agenda.

"TVS MotoSoul is a mark of the motorcycling spirit. It celebrates the bond between man and machine. Each edition has not only grown in scale but has also deepened this connection among enthusiasts. Our commitment goes beyond just motorcycles; we are devoted to nurturing a thriving ecosystem of riders. As we gear up for TVS MotoSoul 4.0, we are excited to redefine the journey with extraordinary experiences, all wrapped in a vibrant and colourful theme that captures the free-spirited essence of our community. We are confident that our mission to democratize these experiences will lead to one of the most exhilarating celebrations of riders and their journeys at TVS MotoSoul 4.0," said Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company.

Motorcycling Meets Culture and Well-Being

This year's theme, "Feel the Adrenaline, Feel the Inspiration, Feel the Groove," seamlessly combines the thrill of motorcycling with music, wellness, and the creative spirit. From custom motorcycles to sessions on wellness and design, to an eclectic artist lineup, the festival amplifies the essence of the modern motorcyclist who is not only passionate about riding but also embraces a holistic lifestyle.

Celebrating Passion, Community, and Camaraderie

TVS MotoSoul 4.0 is not just an event - it's a celebration of the motorcycling community. With every throttle twist and every turn of the wheel, participants forge a deeper connection with their machines and fellow riders. Apache Owners Group (AOG) and TVS RONIN C.U.L.T communities come together to foster a sense of camaraderie, while live performances, culinary experiences, and wellness sessions create a space for relaxation, creativity, and shared passions.

Unforgettable Experiences Await

From motorsport activities like dirt track racing and stunt shows to interactive sessions with motorcycling legends, the festival promises immersive experiences that cater to every aspect of motorcycling culture. Attendees can take part in discussions on riding tips, try their hand at bike painting or test their skills on a wheelie machine.

A Motorcycling Festival Like No Other

- Adrenaline-Pumping Motorsport Activities: From gymkhana to flat track challenges.

- Interactive Experiences: Engage with motorcycling legends and experts in racing and wellness.

- Wellness Meets Riding: Sessions dedicated to fitness, mental well-being, and rider health.

- Immersive Art and Culture: Creative expression through custom bike designs, art, and music.

- Stellar Performances: Top artists will ignite the nights with electrifying performances.

Focus on Sustainability

In line with TVS Motor Company's commitment to the environment, eco-friendly branding and sustainable practices will be central to this year's festival. The international media ride will also introduce the event to a wider audience, expanding the festival's global footprint.

Endless Opportunities to Connect and Grow

TVS MotoSoul 4.0 creates endless opportunities for attendees to learn, discover, and connect. Whether through motorsport challenges, hands-on workshops, or evening performances, every moment is designed to celebrate the shared journey of the rider and their machine.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

