Celebrating the Essence of Holi: Holi Moly 4.0 Descends on Surajgarh Gurgaon in 2024

New Delhi (India) March 20: After two successful editions in Surajgarh Gurgaon in 2019 and 2022, the much-anticipated Holi Moly 4.0 Festival returns to its spiritual home, promising an immersive celebration of colours, music, and culture. Scheduled for the 25th of March 2024, at Surajgarh Gurgaon, this edition of Holi Moly promises to be grander and more vibrant than ever before.

An Initiative by Fasten Experience, Holi Moly 4.0 is a testament to India’s rich cultural heritage, combining traditional revelry with contemporary music and artistic expressions. As the fourth edition of this iconic festival, Holi Moly continues to captivate audiences from all walks of life, drawing inspiration from India’s diverse cultural tapestry.

The Festival Experience: Envisioned as a blend of music, nature, and heritage, Holi Moly 4.0 offers a plethora of experiences to attendees. From soul-stirring live performances to cultural showcases, the festival promises something for everyone.

From Delhi to Bombay, get ready to groove to the beats of:

Indie Rock Sensation “Chizai”: Let their melodies transport you to a world of euphoria as they rock the stage with their soulful tunes.

Baba Machine: Bollywood Extravaganza Direct from Bombay: Get ready to dance to your favourite Bollywood hits with a high-energy performance that’ll have you on your feet all night long.

Sufi/Qawwali Magic with Nizami Khusro Brothers: Let the soul stirring melodies of Sufi and Qawali captivate your senses, creating an atmosphere of serenity and bliss

Live DJ Sets: Experience the pulse of the festival with our lineup of dynamic DJs, spinning the latest tracks and keeping the dance floor alive.

Folk and Cultural Artists: Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Indian culture with captivating performances ranging from Braj Ki Holi to traditional folk acts, adding a touch of authenticity to the festivities.

With such a diverse array of talent, Holi Moly 4.0 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and joy!

Cultural Delights: Experience the vibrancy of Indian culture through traditional performances like nagada, dhol, and dandiya. Immerse yourself in the spirit of Holi with unlimited organic colours, water guns, and a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies.

Unique Attractions: Dance away at the color sprinklers and rain dance, capture memorable moments at the photo booths and selfie stations, and indulge in the festive spirit with dry and wet Holi celebrations, along with Holi using flowers. Witness the mesmerizing Raas Leela and Brij Ki Holi acts, adding a touch of traditional folklore to the festivities.

Convenient Location: Located just 5 minutes from Golf Course Road, Gurgaon, Surajgarh Gurgaon is the perfect destination for families, females, and groups to chill during the Holi festival. Easily accessible and family-friendly, the festival venue offers a safe and welcoming environment for all attendees.

Fasten Experience: Fasten Experience, the driving force behind Surajgarh Gurgaon, has played a pivotal role in shaping Holi Moly as a successful IP. With a portfolio that includes Surajgarh, Atlantic Water World in Kalindi Kunj, and Appu Ghar Water Park in Gurgaon, Fasten Experience is committed to creating unforgettable experiences for its patrons.

Save the Date: It is an event you must try for an unparalleled celebration of Holi where colors, music, and culture converge to create lasting memories. Book your tickets now and be a part of this extraordinary festival experience.

About Fasten Experience: Fasten Experience Pvt. Ltd. curates' immersive entertainment destinations like Surajgarh Gurgaon, offering patrons unforgettable experiences rooted in culture and tradition. With its rich blend of music, culture, and festivities, Holi Moly 4.0 promises to be a celebration like no other, inviting revelers to embrace the spirit of Holi in all its splendour.

