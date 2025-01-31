Celebrating the Legacy of Excellence and Innovation, Zydus Takeda Healthcare marks 25 years of manufacturing operations in India

BusinessWire India

Mumbai, Vashi (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Zydus Takeda Healthcare Private Limited (ZTHPL), a joint venture company set up by Zydus Lifesciences Limited and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda) (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK), celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Vashi manufacturing plant in India. This milestone underscores the company's commitment to producing high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates for life-transforming treatments for patients in need globally.

Over the past 25 years, the manufacturing site at Vashi has emerged as a supplier of APIs and intermediates for Takeda's markets in Europe, Japan, Brazil, and Korea. As a 100% export-oriented unit, it has consistently put safety and quality first. Reflecting on its journey, the site successfully executed capacity enhancements and multiple tech transfers for key Takeda small molecule products, and maintained competitiveness, making it an important manufacturing site within Takeda's network.

Looking to the future, Zydus Takeda aims to elevate the site's role within Takeda's strategic network. Key initiatives include expanding the product portfolio with new active pharmaceutical ingredients and key starting materials, enhancing kilo lab facilities, transitioning to renewable energy to support Takeda's net-zero emissions goal, investing in digital automation technologies to improve efficiency and reducing waste. Additionally, the focus is on developing new supply chain strategies, strengthening global collaboration, driving employee engagement through continuous learning, and advancing initiatives focused on health and environmental sustainability.

"We are grateful for the successful partnership with Zydus, who share our values and commitment to better serving patients worldwide. Over the past 25 years, the Vashi colleagues have established the site as an integral part of the Takeda network. Their dedication to continuously improving the site will remain critical for the future success of the site, with a strong focus on safety, quality, and environmental sustainability," said Thomas Wozniewski, Global Manufacturing and Supply Officer, Takeda and Chairman and Director on the Board of Zydus Takeda.

Pankaj R. Patel, Chairman Zydus Lifesciences and Director on the Board of Zydus Takeda, said, "At Zydus we have always believed in nurturing win-win partnerships and collaborations for growth. This marks a very special landmark in a partnership that has evolved over the decades. We continue to remain committed to high standards of quality and precision in manufacturing excellence with which the JV was founded and continues to be its cornerstone. As we continue this journey, we will explore new opportunities for growth and excellence."

The 25th anniversary also celebrates the dedicated team at Vashi. Their expertise and adaptability have driven the site's success, exemplifying the shared values of Zydus and Takeda which are patient centricity, trust, reputation, business, adaptability to change, excellence in execution, innovation, collaboration, respect, trust and integrity. The Zydus Takeda team, known for its professionalism, continues to uphold these values.

