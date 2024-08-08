Celebrating Two Decades of Excellence: LiveWire Experiences Unveils RoyKapur Wedding Co. for Exclusive Destination Weddings And Celebrations!

New Delhi (India), August 8: Livewire Experiences is delighted to announce its grand foray into the world of exclusive wedding management with the launch of RoyKapur Wedding Co., a boutique wedding event management agency that will bring a touch of Luxury, Sophistication & Glamour to the wedding industry. With a legacy of over two decades in corporate event management, Livewire Experience has carved out a formidable reputation for delivering high-quality, impactful experiences and events, from intimate ceremonies to grand celebrations. Now, with RoyKapur Wedding Co, “we are set to redefine the landscape of exclusive weddings, blending our expertise with creativity, elegance, and a personalized touch” says Priyanka Roy Kapur

RoyKapur Wedding Co. is founded by Priyanka & Raghav Roy Kapur, two business leaders who bring a wealth of experience and creativity. Raghav Roy Kapur, the Founder and Director of Livewire, has been instrumental in steering the company to its current heights.

“From the very beginning, I have always been passionate about creating memorable experiences,” says Priyanka Roy Kapur, Co-founder and Director of Livewire Experiences. “Having spent years perfecting the art of corporate events across geographies, the natural progression for us was to bring that same level of operational excellence and attention to detail to weddings. We want to create weddings that are not just events, but grand, unforgettable experiences that tell a story.”

Destination weddings have become increasingly popular, with couples seeking unique, picturesque locations to celebrate their special day. According to recent industry analytics, the destination wedding market has seen a significant surge, with over 350,000 destination weddings taking place each year globally. These weddings offer an intimate, immersive experience that combines travel, opulence & celebrations, making them a favored choice for couples looking to create lasting memories. RoyKapur Wedding Co. is perfectly positioned to cater to this growing demand, offering bespoke wedding planning services that ensure every detail is meticulously curated and tailored.

At RoyKapur Wedding Co., each wedding is a resplendent masterpiece, where unparalleled expertise in intricate logistics ensures every detail unfolds with effortless grace. Their dedication to sublime hospitality enriches every guest’s experience, offering curated amenities and exceptional service to create an ambiance of warmth and elegance. Partnering with acclaimed performers and renowned chefs, RoyKapur Wedding Co. elevates celebrations with refined sophistication and joy. Their artistry in storytelling seamlessly integrates personal narratives into every facet, while their comprehensive services orchestrate a flawless and lavish experience. From exquisitely designed invitations to immersive activities, they craft unforgettable moments that leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

“When we think about destination weddings, we envision creating a seamless blend of the local charm of the destination and the unique taste of the couple,” Priyanka explains. “Our goal is to make the planning experience as enjoyable and exciting as the wedding itself, working closely with couples to design & orchestrate a wedding that reflects their personality and culture, offering their guests an experience to treasure. As a former corporate trailblazer turned creative visionary, Priyanka’s journey into the world of wedding planning is as inspiring as it is unique. Her diverse background in HR, sales, and marketing at prestigious brands coupled with her passion for theatre, elocution, and dance, makes her the perfect leader to spearhead this new venture.

“We wanted to bring something fresh and innovative to the wedding industry,” Priyanka shares. “RoyKapur Wedding Co. is all about creating luxurious, elegant, and experiential weddings that are also deeply personal and reflective of the couple’s journey. We combine our extensive network of distinguished vendor partners, designers, culinary specialists, and curated entertainment with our creative flair to design weddings & celebrations that are truly spectacular.”

Priyanka’s personal touch extends beyond the professional realm. Known for her amiable nature and radiant energy, she brings a sense of warmth and approachability to her interactions with clients. “I believe in the power of personal connections,” she says. “It’s not just about planning a wedding; it’s about understanding the couple, their dreams, and their vision. Each wedding is a new story, and I feel honored to be a part of their journey.

As Priyanka steps into this new venture, her extensive background in corporate event management and passion for creative storytelling bring a unique perspective to the wedding industry. Her leadership at RoyKapur Wedding Co. aims to redefine luxury weddings with a personal touch and a commitment to excellence.

With RoyKapur Wedding Co., couples can expect a thoughtfully curated experience that surpasses conventional celebrations. “We focus on crafting experiences that resonate deeply and leave a lasting impression,” Priyanka concludes. “Our mission is to transform each wedding into an unforgettable celebration reflecting the essence of the couple’s journey.”

