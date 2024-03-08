Celebrating Women’s Day: Sharadhi Ravindra’s Story of Determination and Achievement

New Delhi (India), March 8: On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the achievements of women across the globe. This year, we turn the spotlight on Sharadhi Ravindra, AGM – Marketing at Ulipsu, who embodies the spirit of perseverance, leadership, and empowering others.

Sharadhi reflects on her career journey with pride, highlighting her “sense of maturity” and the bold decisions that shaped her path. She navigated challenges with confidence, trusting in the team’s vision and her own capabilities. This self-belief, combined with her passion and talent, attracted supportive colleagues who shared her vision.

One instance that exemplifies Sharadhi’s leadership and strategic vision is her contribution to Ulipsu’s product development process. By actively participating in market research and strategic product decisions, she played a crucial role in building a world-class platform. Her deep understanding of the market and the product allowed her to seamlessly integrate this knowledge into marketing and development strategies. This customer-centric approach resulted in significant revenue growth – a testament to Sharadhi’s leadership and strategic thinking.

Sharadhi doesn’t shy away from sharing her success story as a source of inspiration for other women. Joining Ulipsu with a passion for creative work and a desire to make a difference, she embraced the dynamic environment of a startup. Her “boldness, hunger for learning, and willingness to take on new opportunities” allowed her to step outside her comfort zone and explore new fields like marketing. This journey underscores the importance of finding mentors, taking calculated risks, and persevering through challenges. These valuable lessons are at the core of Sharadhi’s approach to mentoring and motivating others.

When it comes to achieving a healthy work-life balance, Sharadhi emphasizes self-care and prioritizes activities that bring her joy, like painting, reading, and spending time with family. She acknowledges the crucial role her family and partner play in supporting her passion-driven work. For Sharadhi, work-life balance isn’t about separation but about creating a harmonious integration. She finds support from colleagues in challenging times, ensuring a balance between professional and personal commitments. Moreover, engaging in creative activities during and after work serves as a source of rejuvenation.

Sharadhi’s advice to women facing professional challenges is powerful and insightful: “persevere, speak up, and seek support.” She encourages women to actively pursue opportunities, embrace continuous learning, and view setbacks as stepping stones for growth. She advocates for celebrating skills often considered “feminine” like leadership and multitasking, highlighting their value in the professional world. Additionally, she emphasizes the importance of seeking support from mentors and colleagues, fostering valuable connections that contribute to growth.

In a male-dominated industry, Sharadhi has shattered stereotypes through her dedication and willingness to learn new skills. Her experience is a testament to the power of unwavering confidence and the importance of creating opportunities for self-growth.

Today, being a part of the senior leadership team is a powerful symbol of her success and a testament to Ulipsu’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Ulipsu actively champions women’s inclusion in both its campaigns and organizational culture. The company boasts a workforce with over 40% women representation, showcasing a strong commitment to gender diversity. Furthermore, Ulipsu ensures women are present across all departments and have access to equal opportunities for growth and advancement. Through campaigns like International Women’s Day celebrations, Ulipsu highlights women’s achievements and raises awareness about the critical role they play in society. These efforts contribute significantly to fostering an inclusive work environment and promoting gender equality.

Reflecting on her own journey, Sharadhi believes Ulipsu can further empower and celebrate women by fostering a culture that not only allows them to thrive but also equips them for leadership roles. To achieve this, the company continues to provide mentorship programs dedicated to women’s growth and career advancement. Additionally, Ulipsu empowers women by amplifying their voices through internal platforms like the employee magazine and social media, providing them with a space to share their achievements and inspire others.

However, Ulipsu’s commitment to women’s advancement extends beyond International Women’s Day. The company integrates the principles of gender equality and inclusion into its core operations throughout the year. This translates into equal opportunities for women in all departments, from entry-level to leadership positions, ensuring that gender is never a barrier to professional growth. Additionally, Ulipsu prioritizes the well-being of its female employees by providing flexible work arrangements like period leave. Furthermore, the company conducts training sessions aimed at ensuring the safety and security of women in the workplace. These ongoing efforts demonstrate Ulipsu’s unwavering commitment to supporting women’s development and advancement, proving that celebrating women goes beyond a single day and requires a continuous commitment to creating a truly inclusive environment.

Sharadhi Ravindra’s story is not just about individual success; it’s a testament to the collective effort of individuals and organizations working towards a more inclusive and empowered future for women.

