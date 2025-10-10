Celebrating World Mental Health Day: Mindful Well-being in Action Transforming Stress into Strength, Productivity, and Positivity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: This World Mental Health Day, we honor leaders shaping resilience, balance, and mindful living across diverse fields. Mustafa Yusufali Gom demonstrates how thoughtfully designed spaces nurture mental wellness, while Karan Singh Tomar highlights holistic nourishment and conscious living. Youth advocate Veruschka Pandey inspires empathy-driven public health, and Manju K Manohar empowers growth through transformative coaching. Dr. Rachna Chhachhi, a certified nutritional therapist and holistic cancer coach, while Dietitian Eti emphasizes lifestyle practices for strength and positivity. Visionaries Dr. Piyali Mitra, Aaditya Sengupta Dhar, Aditya Nighhot, and Pika Dubey, a dedicated Counseling Psychologist, illustrate diverse pathways to mindful well-being.

Sunil Sihaag, Founder of Grisu Media Arts and YOUx Talks e-magazine, encourages everyone to share insights, spark conversations, and prioritize mental health daily.

Dr. Rachna Chhachhi: Championing Mental Health through Holistic Well-Being

"Mental health and physical health are deeply intertwined. By nurturing our bodies with mindful nutrition, holistic practices, and sustainable living, we also strengthen our minds and emotional resilience."

Dr. Rachna Chhachhi, Managing Director of the Kindness Practice Foundation, is a certified nutritional therapist and holistic cancer coach, specializing in preventing, managing, and reversing cancer and lifestyle diseases. Since founding Kindness in 2019, she has been at the forefront of connecting human health with environmental well-being, advocating for sustainable, mindful living. An accomplished author of five health books, including her latest, You Can Beat Cancer (2020), Dr. Chhachhi's research is widely published in medical journals, and she is a sought-after keynote speaker at international conferences. This World Mental Health Day, she inspires us to embrace empathy, balance, and conscious lifestyle choices as the foundation of mental resilience, holistic health, and long-term well-being.

Is Stress a Signal from the Mind? Insights by Pika Dubey

Pika Dubey, a dedicated Counseling Psychologist from Mumbai, India, is known for her compassionate approach and deep commitment to mental health awareness. With years of experience and expertise, she empowers individualsespecially young womento express their emotions, set healthy boundaries, and cultivate resilience for a more balanced and fulfilling life. Pika believes that stress is not inherently destructive; rather, it is a messenger from the psyche, revealing unresolved tensions that seek acknowledgment. When approached with awareness, these tensions can become opportunities for growthstrengthening the ego, transforming inner conflict into resilience, and fostering clarity of thought.

True productivity, she suggests, arises not from pressure or force, but from the harmony between conscious presence and unconscious impulses. Positivity, too, is not blind optimism, but the ego's skill in managing internal tension. In this light, stress becomes not an adversary, but a teacherinviting us to explore our deeper emotions, understand our fears, and move toward mental equilibrium with mindful self-leadership.

Cultivating Mental Wellness Through Conscious Living

In today's overstimulated world, Karan Singh Tomar, Founder & CEO of Nutriorg, stands as a beacon for holistic well-being rooted in nature. His mission goes beyond organic farmingit's about nurturing the mind and body through conscious living. By empowering farmers and promoting chemical-free nutrition, Karan connects the dots between what we eat and how we feel. He believes that mindful eating cultivates mental clarity, reduces stress, and enhances emotional balance. Through Nutriorg's organic products, he encourages individuals to slow down, eat consciously, and align with nature's rhythm. For Karan, mental health begins with mindful nourishment because a nourished body creates space for a calm, focused, and resilient mind.

Mustafa Yusufali Gom: Building Spaces for Mindful Living

Mustafa Yusufali Gom, visionary entrepreneur and Director of Care Takers Exterior and Interior Pvt. Ltd., has been recognized with the Maharashtra Ratna Puraskar and the International Buddha Peace Award 2025 for his outstanding contributions to design and social well-being. On this World Mental Health Day, gom emphasizes the crucial role of our surroundings in shaping mental wellness. His work in creating thoughtfully designed, harmonious spaces demonstrates how interiors and exteriors can reduce stress, foster calm, and promote productivity.

By blending aesthetic innovation with mindfulness, Mustafa gom inspires individuals and organizations to prioritize mental health in daily life, proving that well-designed environments are not just visually appealing, they are essential for emotional balance, focus, and overall mental resilience.

Veruschka Pandey: Empathy-Driven Change for Mental and Public Health

At just 17, Veruschka Pandey has redefined youth leadership in public health. India's first student to publish a qualitative research paper influencing government policy, she tackled systemic failures in Type 1 Diabetes care, highlighting not only physical but mental health burdens on patients and families. A WHO Youth Ambassador and UN Youth Summit speaker, Veruschka combines research with advocacy, poetry, and grassroots initiatives like Project Suryanayak to empower communities.

Her guiding principle, "Research without empathy is sterile", underscores the importance of mental and emotional well-being in health systems. This World Mental Health Day, Veruschka's work reminds us that data, when paired with compassion, can transform policies, uplift communities, and inspire meaningful systemic change.

Manju K Manohar: Empowering Minds Through Coaching and Storytelling

"True legacy is measured by how deeply you impact lives, not by what you leave behind," says Manju K Manohar, Times of India Top 100 Coaching Leader, multi-award-winning Amazon bestselling author, who helps CEOs, leaders and professionals unlock their potential through mindful living and legacy creation. Diagnosed with an incurable, painful autoimmune condition in her late 20s, this IT manager and mother turned her pain into purpose and power to impact lives. With 25+ years of experience, Manju blends NLP with Project Management strategies,to guide clients to write impactful books, deliver inspiring TEDx talks, and lead with authenticity. This Global Woman Leader Awardee, having impacted 28,000+ lives globally, says, "You've the power to transform years of tears and fears to euphoric cheers!"

Mindful Living: The Science of Stress, Strength, and Inner Balance

With over 11 years as a Clinical Dietitian and Lifestyle Coach, Dietitian Eti believes stress isn't the enemy unmanaged stress is. Through mindful living, she helps people transform anxiety and fatigue into focus and strength. Her approach emphasizes conscious eating, regular movement, and understanding the powerful gut-brain connection, where 90% of serotoninthe feel-good hormoneis produced. Eti advocates nourishing the body with real food, building positive routines, and choosing pleasure that restores rather than drains. From mindful meals to meaningful movement, her philosophy blends science and self-awareness to cultivate resilience, productivity, and peace. For Eti, mindful living isn't a trend, it's the foundation of true health and sustained happiness.

Mindful Living: Transforming Stress into Strength, Productivity, and Positivity

Dr. Piyali Mitra walks the threshold where philosophy meets bioethics, where questions of being, birth, and becoming find new resonance in the age of technology. Her scholarship on reproductive ethics, genomics, and AI is both inquiry and invocation, seeking harmony between science and spirit. As Deputy and Associate Editor of the Asian Bioethics Review and Director of ICAEPA (UK), she curates dialogue between cultures and moral worlds. A Wellcome Trust awardee and poet-philosopher, she writes of embryos, algorithms, and the shared humanity that binds them. Through her words and work, Dr. Mitra reimagines ethics not as constraint but as compassion a bridge from the laboratory to the living heart of human experience.

In the hush between two breaths,the world softenstime unfolds.Stress, once a storm within,now whispers lessons untold.

The racing mind slows its stride, as awareness lights the way; each heartbeat becomes a guide,each thought learns where to stay.

From tension's tangled thread, emerges strength refined; like steel born of fire's bed,so too the tempered mind.

In calm, the seeds of focus bloom, productivity takes flight; clarity dispels the gloom, and turns the dark to light.

Gratitude hums its quiet tune, compassion breathes in grace; positivity, a rising moon,

illumines the heart's vast space.

Mindful livinggentle art, to dwell in each today; transforming storms that tear apart, into peace that lights the way.

Aaditya Sengupta Dhar: Ancient Wisdom for Modern Mental Well-being

At just 17, Aaditya Sengupta Dhar, bestselling author and creator of Vedanomics is redefining how India's youth perceive success, balance, and mental well-being. Through his acclaimed BW Businessworld column and Spotify podcast, Aaditya blends insights from the Vedas, Arthashastra, and Mahabharata with modern challenges, showing how ancient philosophy can guide emotional resilience and mindful living.

On this World Mental Health Day, Aaditya reminds us that mental health is not a modern discovery, it's rooted in India's timeless pursuit of inner harmony. His message to the youth: "The mind is our greatest tool; mastering it with awareness, compassion, and discipline is the key to true success."

Aditya Nighhot: Inspiring Minds Through Stories and Motivation

Hailing from Pune, Dr. Aditya Nighhot is not only an MD in Radiology but also a national bestselling author, screenwriter, motivational speaker, and founder of Dreamboat Publishing. With four acclaimed romance novels, including Tagged for Life , Will You Be My Wife? and Unhooked & Unbooked, Aditya has sold over 1,00,000 copies, with translations into multiple languages underway. His books, celebrated for their emotional depth, have earned top spots on Amazon and won the Best Romance Book of the Year , Readers' Choice Award.

Through Dreamboat Publishing, he has empowered 500+ authors, turning their works into bestsellers. This World Mental Health Day, Aditya highlights the power of storytelling in fostering emotional resilience, self-expression, and mental well-being.

Conclusion

This World Mental Health Day, the insights, experiences, and strategies shared by leaders across diverse fields; Dr. Rachna Chhachhi, a certified nutritional therapist and holistic cancer coach, Mustafa Yusufali Gom, Karan Singh Tomar, Veruschka Pandey, Manju K Manohar, Dietitian Eti, Dr. Piyali Mitra, Aaditya Sengupta Dhar, Aditya Nighhot, Pika Dubey, and the message from Sunil Sihag, remind us that mental well-being is a holistic pursuit.

From mindful spaces and conscious nutrition to empathetic leadership, storytelling, coaching, and ancient wisdom applied to modern challenges, each perspective emphasizes that mental health is nurtured through awareness, intentional choices, and community support.

Compiled by Grisu Media Arts and YOUx Talks e-magazine, this celebration encourages everyone to share insights, spark conversations, and prioritize mental health daily, transforming stress into strength and embracing mindful well-being.

