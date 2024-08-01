Celebration of Asma Javed’s Birthday with Esteemed Real Estate Leaders

New Delhi (India) August 1 : Asma Javed, a distinguished real estate expert and the Head of Leasing at Navraj Group, celebrated her birthday on July 29, 2024, in New Delhi. The event drew numerous notable figures from the real estate industry, making it a star-studded occasion.

Asma Javed has an illustrious career in the real estate sector, having worked with several prominent real estate companies. Her extensive experience and expertise have significantly contributed to the growth and success of Navraj Group, where she has led the leasing department to remarkable achievements.

The birthday celebration was attended by a host of big names from the real estate world, reflecting the respect and admiration Asma commands within the industry. Colleagues, industry peers, and well-wishers gathered to honor her achievements and celebrate her special day.

Asma Javed expressed her gratitude, saying, “I am deeply touched by the overwhelming love and support from my colleagues, friends, and the entire real estate community. Celebrating this special day with all of you has been truly heartwarming. I am grateful for the incredible journey we have shared, and I look forward to continuing to work together to achieve even greater heights.”

The event not only marked Asma's birthday but also underscored the strong bonds within the real estate community. Her contributions and leadership are highly regarded, and the celebration was a testament to her impact on the industry.

About Asma Javed :

Asma Javed is a seasoned real estate professional and the Head of Leasing at Navraj Group. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, she has established a strong presence in the real estate market through her innovative approach and dedication.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor