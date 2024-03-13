Celebrities Sparkled in Spectacular Platinum Jewellery Designs at the 96th Academy Awards

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: The glamour of Hollywood soared to new heights as movie stars wore exquisite jewellery designs set in platinum to the 96th Academy Awards. From drop earrings to line bracelets and colorful rings, platinum was the metal of choice for celebrities as they celebrated their achievements at the world's most famous awards show.

The most prominent platinum jewellery trends at the Academy Awards tonight were dramatic necklaces as seen on Anya Taylor-Joy, Emily Blunt and Gabrielle Union, and brooches worn by men including John Krasinski, Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown.

"Platinum jewellery is prominent at the Academy Awards every year since its natural white color enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, while also keeping them most secure, so it's the perfect choice for red carpet moments," said Platinum Guild International (PGI) CEO Huw Daniel.

Platinum jewellery is made of 95 per cent pure platinum with minimum use of other ingredients - making it the finest metal available to us today. Platinum is the metal of choice for most red-carpet events around the world. The who's who of the fashion and glamour world love to style their ensemble with this naturally white, precious metal from Elizabeth Taylor to Lady Gaga - they have all dressed in platinum for the red carpet.

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is pleased to share that leading jewellery brands such as Tiffany & Co., De Beers, Boucheron, Kwiat, Fred Leighton, Cartier and Martin Katz chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.

The following stars wore these specific pieces of platinum jewellery to the Academy Awards:

Anya Taylor-Joy in Tiffany & Co. jewellery set in platinum

Tiffany High Jewelry necklace with a marquise diamond (over 8 carats), set in platinum and 18k gold.

Emily Blunt in Tiffany & Co. jewellery set in platinum

* Two Tiffany High Jewelry necklaces featuring nearly 700 diamonds, set in platinum

* Earrings with diamonds (over 6 total carats), set in platinum

* Ring (over 7 carats), set in platinum

John Krasinski in Tiffany & Co. jewellery set in platinum

Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Floral Arrows brooch with an unenhanced purple sapphire (over 5 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum and 18k gold

Greta Lee in Tiffany & Co. jewellery set in platinum

Tiffany High Jewelry earrings with round brilliant diamonds (over 3 total carats), 68 round modified rose-cut diamonds (over 6 total carats) and 80 round brilliant diamonds (over 4 total carats), set in platinum

Simu Liu in De Beers jewellery set in platinum

Imaginary Nature brooch (32.61 carats), set in platinum

Platinum Guild International India

Platinum is 30 times more rare than gold. Mined from deep within the Earth and transformed into jewellery with a minimum of other ingredients, platinum's lustre, strength and durability are well known. Platinum is widely known for its ability to withstand daily wear without thinning. This noble metal, one of the strongest, natural materials on the planet, is also one of the longest-lasting. Platinum jewellery is almost entirely pure, at 95 per cent purity even when it's set with diamonds making platinum one of the finest metals available on the market today. Platinum is the natural choice for milestone jewellery, such as engagement rings and wedding bands, because it holds significant gemstones better than any other precious metal. Being 40 per cent denser than gold, platinum holds diamonds better than any other precious metal. Platinum is extremely durable. And unlike other white metal, which retains their whiteness only by being plated with rhodium, platinum jewellery does not need to be plated

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results. Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery. PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes ithe four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India. Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95 per cent. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor