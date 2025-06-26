Celebrity Capital Meets EV Disruption: Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul, Ahan Shetty & Akshai Varde Join Forces to Launch Exelmoto

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: The electric mobility revolution in India just got aspirational-and a whole lot faster, cleaner, and cooler. Founded by designer and Automative Entrepreneur, Akshai Varde, Exelmoto is backed by a strategic all-star founding team comprising actor-entrepreneur-mentor Suniel Shetty, cricket sensation KL Rahul, and youth icon Ahan Shetty-bringing together a rare mix of credibility, cool, and cross-generational influence.

A rare founder-investor coalition blends star power with startup thinking to scale electric commuting across India's urban and semi-urban heartlands.

Exelmoto today announced the start of its pre-order window from June 28 for a limited batch of 999 Ebikes, each available for booking at a token amount of Rs 499 on https://www.exelmoto.com .

These are not traditional electric scooters-they are Ebikes, categorised as electric cycles equipped with pedal assist systems that allow riders to stay active while significantly reducing their carbon footprint, delivering one of the lowest costs per kilometre in the electric mobility segment.

What sets them apart is their patented design-a unique blend of motorcycle-inspired styling with the agility and convenience of a cycle. Built using premium components and offering unmatched fit-and-finish, Exelmoto's Ebikes are proudly manufactured in India and are not just high on functionality-they're certified head-turners built for riders who want performance, style, and sustainability in one powerful ride.

CELEBRITY-LED TRUST & COOL FACTOR: "Ride the Future" is not just a statement, it's Exelmoto's tagline-capturing the brand's vision to redefine how India rides.

Suniel Shetty's association with Akshai goes back to when Akshai first designed a custom bike for Ahan's debut film Tadap and later redesigned some of Suniel's personal motorcycles that he still drives today.

Over the years, Suniel witnessed firsthand Akshai's meticulous craftsmanship, innovative design philosophy, and unwavering commitment to excellence. This deep personal trust and understanding of Akshai's exceptional capabilities, combined with his two decades of industry experience and clear vision for sustainable mobility, led Suniel and his family to invest in Exelmoto.

Speaking about Exelmoto, Suniel Shetty, entrepreneur and mentor, said, "I've watched Akshai create magic with metal and design over the years. When he shared his dream of clean, stylish mobility for India, I knew we had to be part of it. For the first time, I'm working with my sons, Ahan and KL Rahul, on a project, and it feels right that it's something focused on a cleaner future. Exelmoto represents more than just transportation; it's about reshaping how India moves forward. We believe caring for our environment should be effortless, stylish, and genuinely accessible to everyone. This is proudly made in India, designed for India, and it's something we're genuinely proud to be part of."

KL Rahul, known for his focus on performance and discipline, added, "I believe in performance-on the field and on the road. And, I believe in products that blend purpose with performance. Exelmoto ticks all the boxes.With Exelmoto, we're giving India a reliable, stylish, and affordable ride built for our kind of hustle. This initiative aligns with what many Indians are looking for-smart, clean, and future-ready ways to move."

Ahan Shetty, addressing younger consumers, said, "This is for my generation-bold, smart, and conscious of the planet. We're proud to be part of a brand that doesn't just follow trends but sets them-both in how it looks and what it stands for. I ride Exelmoto because it reflects who we are-innovative, fearless, and future-focused."

Speaking about the company's vision, Akshai Varde, Founder and CEO of Exelmoto, said, "We designed Exelmoto to be a bridge between aspiration and accessibility. This isn't just an EV. It's a movement. Our goal is to make green commuting aspirational, affordable, and proudly Indian. With over two decades of experience in premium motorcycle design and manufacturing, I wanted to create an Ebike that delivers the thrill of a motorcycle, the freedom of a cycle, and the convenience of a mobile device. The result is a patented, precision-built product that's as beautiful to look at as it is powerful to ride. Engineered for India, backed by Indian icons, Suniel, KL Rahul & Ahan, and built to serve both cities and small towns-Exelmoto is how the future moves."

WHAT MAKES EXELMOTO A CATEGORY BREAKER:

Exelmoto's debut includes two unisex Ebikes-E1X Sky and E2R Rosso-designed with patented motorcycle-inspired frames, blending the build quality of a bike with the ease and accessibility of a cycle.

Unlike standard e-scooters, these Ebikes feature pedal assist, allowing riders to stay fit while significantly reducing their carbon footprint. They offer the lowest cost per kilometer among electric two-wheelers in their category.

Key highlights include:

* Rugged fat-tyre styling with premium finish and street appeal

* Removable, easy-charge lithium battery (home/office compatible)• 4060 km range per charge

* No registration or license required

* Lightweight frame tailored to Indian road conditions

* Designed for students, professionals, delivery riders, and families

* Introductory price under ₹42,000 (post-pre-order phase)

"Ready Before the World Catches On" Campaign Rollout Begins:

The pre-booking kickstarted with a spectacular campaign that encapsulates the vision stating "Ready Before the World Catches On." Ride the Future!

The campaign highlights India's rising need for clean, smart, and stylish transport.

Rooted in authenticity and driven by aspiration, The overarching campaign theme, "Catch Up. Or Better... Pre-Book", showcases how Exelmoto isn't waiting for the world to adapt. It's already riding into the futurewith India's most relevant icons leading the way. It taps into the desire for status, speed, and sustainability, while being accessible and cross-generational.

EXPANSION & ROADMAP:

Beyond the pre-order campaign, Exelmoto will activate a robust, nationwide dealer distribution and service networkdesigned not just for reach, but for long-term rider confidence. This model reflects the brand's commitment to building a future-ready EV ecosystem where accessibility meets accountability. By integrating seamless delivery with dependable after-sales support, Exelmoto aims to redefine ownership expectations in the electric mobility space and set new benchmarks for trust and service in the Ebike category.

POST-ORDER ROADMAP:

Following the pre-order campaign, Exelmoto will activate a nationwide dealer distribution and service networkdesigned not just for reach, but for long-term rider confidence. The company's roadmap includes expanding pre-order access, fulfilment, and local activations across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kochi, Chennai, Nagpur, Lucknow Chandigarh, Indore and Hyderabad. Exelmoto will support this rollout with a combination of • Digital-first campaigns • Influencer-led storytelling • On-ground test ride experiences • City-wise community fan engagement

PRE-ORDER DETAILS:

* Pre-Booking Opens: June 28, 2025

* Pre-Order Fee: Rs 499 only

* Units Available: 999 bikes

* Booking Link: https://www.exelmoto.com

* Models Available: E1X Sky & E2R Rosso

* Features: License-Free | Registration-Free | Fat-Tyre Styling | Made in India

ABOUT AKSHAI VARDE & EXELMOTO:

With two decades in premium motorcycle design and manufacturing, Akshai Varde brings an award-winning legacy of innovation, engineering, and entrepreneurship to Exelmoto. At the heart of Exelmoto are patented Ebike designs that are as thrilling to ride as they are effortless to charge-as intuitive as a mobile device. Akshai's deep expertise in manufacturing and industry economics drives Exelmoto's vision to evolve into a global micro-mobility brand built in India, for the world. Exelmoto is headquartered in Mumbai.

