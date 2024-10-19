Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi Inspires the Next Generation of Young Chefs through HarvestPlus Solutions' Poshan Sangam Recipe Competition

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: The POSHAN SANGAM - Swasthya Aahar Bharat Ke Pranton Se Recipe Competition, organized by HarvestPlus, HarvestPlus Solutions, and Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts and Nutritional Sciences (SSCANS) in collaboration with the Nutrition Society of India, Pune Chapter, successfully concluded with an impressive showcase of culinary creativity aimed at promoting nutritious school meals. The event, which saw the enthusiastic participation of renowned celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, aimed to inspire innovative and nutritious recipes for school feeding programs under the Nutri-Pathshala Initiative.

This competition received an overwhelming response, with 50 entries, demonstrating a shared commitment to improving child nutrition. After a rigorous evaluation process, 10 standout recipes were shortlisted, and 3 winners were celebrated for their exceptional contributions to promoting healthy, nutrient-rich meals for children through the Nutri-Dabba.

Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi expressed his enthusiasm for inspiring the next generation of young chefs to champion healthy eating through HarvestPlus Solutions' Poshan Sangam Recipe Competition under the Nutri-Pathshala Model. He remarked, "By igniting a passion for nutritious cooking in our children, we empower them to be advocates for health and wellness. This competition is more than just a culinary challenge; it's a movement to create a brighter, healthier future for all." His unwavering commitment to fostering creativity in the kitchen sets the stage for a new era of mindful eating and vibrant living, encouraging children to embrace the joys of nutritious foods.

Ravinder Grover, Global Business Manager, HarvestPlus Solutions added, "At the heart of the Nutri-Pathshala model is our unwavering mission to empower children with the knowledge and tools to make nutritious choices. Through initiatives like the Poshan Sangam recipe competition, we are not only igniting creativity but also embedding lifelong healthy habits in the next generation. By cultivating a culture of nutritious cooking and eating, we are driving a transformation that extends beyond individuals to entire communities, setting the foundation for a healthier, more resilient future."

Prof. Atul A. Gokhale, Director, Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts and Nutritional Sciences said, "As we celebrate the culinary diversity of India through the POSHAN SANGAM recipe contest, let us also recognize the vital role that bio-fortified crops and foods play in combating malnutrition, particularly among the underprivileged and school-going children. By incorporating these nutrient-rich ingredients into our daily meals, we not only enhance the health of our communities but also contribute to a sustainable and resilient food system for future generations."

The Nutri-Pathshala Initiative is committed to revolutionizing the nutritional quality of school meals, ensuring that every child has access to the essential nutrients vital for their growth and development. By incorporating the innovative recipes developed through this competition, this initiative not only addresses the pressing issue of malnutrition but also cultivates a culture of healthy eating among students. By prioritizing nutritious meals through the Nutri-Dabba, we are making meaningful progress toward a healthier future, empowering our children to thrive in all aspects of their livesacademically, socially, and physically.

