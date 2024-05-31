Celebrity Chef Shipra Khanna Unveils Her Latest Culinary Masterpiece “Sinfully Yours – Just Desserts”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Renowned celebrity chef and Award-winning author, Shipra Khanna, launched her highly anticipated book 9th cookbook, “Sinfully Yours – Just Desserts” at a glittering event held at the prestigious Taj Lands End. The event was graced by culinary luminaries, including the esteemed Padm Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor as the chief guest and celebrated food critic Rashmi Uday Singh as the moderator. Chef Rohit Sangwan also contributed his insights, adding to the evening’s enriching discourse on culinary arts.

Who doesn't like homemade, healthy, and delicious desserts! From classics to gluten-free, vegan options, there's something for every sweet lover, “Sinfully Yours – Just Desserts” is a tantalizing collection of dessert recipes that promises to take readers on a delightful journey through the world of sweet indulgences. With her signature style and flair, Shipra Khanna has curated a book that is both a feast for the eyes and the taste buds, perfect for dessert enthusiasts and home bakers alike we are sure you will love the book! Makes for a perfect gift as well! Happy cooking!

The event was marked by engaging discussions and live demonstrations, highlighting the exquisite artistry and intricate techniques behind creating mouthwatering yet healthy desserts. Padm Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor lauded Shipra Khanna’s contribution to the culinary world, emphasizing the importance of innovation and passion in cooking. He stated, “Shipra’s dedication to her craft is evident in every recipe she creates. Sinfully Yours – Just Desserts is not just a cookbook; it's an experience that inspires and delights.”

Rashmi Uday Singh also praised the book, saying, “Shipra has an extraordinary ability to transform simple ingredients into masterpieces of flavor and beauty. Sinfully Yours – Just Desserts is a testament to her creativity and love for the art of dessert making.”

In her address to the audience, Shipra Khanna shared her inspiration behind the book: “Desserts are not just about satisfying a sweet tooth; they are about creating memories and moments of pure joy. ‘Sinfully Yours – Just Desserts’ is a labor of love, and I hope it brings as much happiness to your kitchen as it has brought to mine.”

“Sinfully Yours – Just Desserts” is now available at major bookstores and online platforms. Don’t miss the chance to add this gem to your culinary library and embark on a journey of sinful indulgence with Chef Shipra Khanna.

