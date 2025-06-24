Celebrity Chef Sihi Kahi Chandru Becomes the Brand Ambassador for Kwality Foods' First-of-its-Kind Sambar Masalas tailored for Idli and Rice

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24: With a rich legacy of combining traditional flavours with modern innovations, Kwality Foods continues to redefine the processed food segment through thoughtful, consumer-first products. Known for its expansive range of breakfast cereals, instant mixes, and masalas, the brand is once again creating excitement in Indian kitchens with a unique, heartfelt offering.

In a recent consumer insight study conducted by Kwality Foods, one key observation stood out: "For a perfect Idli experience, an equally perfect Sambar is essential. Yet, the market lacks options that truly deliver the authentic, home-style flavour people crave."

Rising to this challenge, Kwality Foods is proud to be the first to launch two distinct Sambar Masalas, each carefully crafted to bring back the taste of traditional, home-made cooking:

* Kwality Idli Sambar Powder: A clear, aromatic Sambar mix that delivers a delicate balance of sweet, salt, and spicereminiscent of the comforting flavours found in every South Indian home, perfect to enhance your breakfast moments.

* Kwality Rice Sambar Powder: A rich and robust masala that brings depth and wholesomeness to rice-based meals, offering the full-bodied, slow-cooked taste of traditional family recipes.

Both variants are proudly developed in the Kwality Recipe Lab, where culinary traditions meet innovation. Each spice blend reflects the brand's deep commitment to preserving the soul of Indian cooking while adapting to today's fast-paced lifestyles.

Further adding to the flavour and credibility of this launch, Kwality Foods is thrilled to welcome celebrated Karnataka chef and television personality, Sihi Kahi Chandru, as its official brand ambassador. With decades of culinary experience and a deep cultural connection to South Indian cuisine, Chef Chandru brings authenticity and trust to the Kwality brand. His association will play a key role in driving awareness and relatability across households in Karnataka and beyond.

Speaking on the launch, Naresh Pagariya, Managing Director, said, "At Kwality, we always strive to understand the pulse of Indian kitchens. This innovation fills a long-standing gap by offering Sambar powders that are not just convenient but also rich in authentic, home-made taste."

Dheeraj Jain, Director, added, "Indian cooking is deeply emotional and rooted in memories. With these two distinctive Sambar Masalas, our goal was to bring back the traditional flavours that remind you of your mother's or grandmother's kitchen. We're proud to offer a product that truly celebrates South Indian culinary heritage."

This launch further expands Kwality Foods' regional spice and instant mix portfolio, following the successful introduction of beloved products like Rava Idli Mix, Puliyogare Mix, Bisibelebath, Vangi Bath, Sambar Powder, and Rasam Powder.

With this innovation and the association of Chef Sihi Kahi Chandru, Kwality Foods reaffirms its position as a progressive, 'Made in India' food brand that blends authenticity, taste, health, and conveniencebringing the warmth of home-cooked meals to every plate.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor