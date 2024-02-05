Celebrity fashion designer Asma Gulzar was the talk of the town as a special birthday bash unfolded at Sakoon Cafe by Aqra in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi

New Delhi (India), February 5: In a glamorous celebration, the renowned fashion designer Asma Gulzar was the toast of the town as a special birthday bash unfolded at Sakoon Cafe by Aqra in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi. The soirée, attended by Asma’s esteemed circle, marked a night of joy and well-wishes.

VVIP guests Mr. Kanahiya Lal Ganju and Naveen Kumar Jindal (BJP), graced the event as chief guests, extending their warm regards to the celebrated designer. Notable personalities, including influencer The Bajis, television actors Ankit Gera, Ashish Kapoor, Gulafsha Qureshi, Silki Sillu, Neetu Khati, and Preety Pooja, added star power to the affair, lauding Asma for carving a distinct identity in the competitive fashion industry through her unwavering dedication.

Joining the festivities were Asma’s close-knit group of friends, featuring names like Nikita Khattar Arya, Bharti Taneja, Vandana Vadera, Meenakshi Dutt, Mishele David, Rajiv Gupta, Anuj Lalwani, Pawan Suri, Jatin Chopra, and Rinku Shroff.

Addressing the media, Asma Gulzar expressed heartfelt gratitude to her friends for making her birthday memorable. She shared insights into her promising future endeavors, reflecting on her illustrious journey thus far. With optimism, Asma looks forward to the continued support and affection from her well-wishers in the years to come.

